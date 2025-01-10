Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19
19
19
19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
591.65
554.35
522.97
594.27
Net Worth
610.65
573.35
541.97
613.27
Minority Interest
Debt
108.31
105.21
92.95
100.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
718.96
678.56
634.92
714.05
Fixed Assets
249.45
244.38
244.89
246.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.06
5.06
5.06
5.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
387.95
391.14
380.81
432.88
Inventories
229.07
207.85
220.34
226.3
Inventory Days
288.91
268.56
Sundry Debtors
94.31
97.31
85.55
109.39
Debtor Days
112.17
129.81
Other Current Assets
222.69
200.39
179.53
172.63
Sundry Creditors
-42.07
-27.74
-42.78
-35.1
Creditor Days
56.09
41.65
Other Current Liabilities
-116.05
-86.67
-61.83
-40.34
Cash
75.5
37.98
4.17
29.22
Total Assets
718.96
678.56
634.93
714.08
