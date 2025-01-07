Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
278.36
307.56
279.89
191.65
yoy growth (%)
-9.49
9.88
46.04
12.82
Raw materials
-8.54
12.8
40.89
-9.5
As % of sales
3.06
4.16
14.61
4.96
Employee costs
-24.78
-23.68
-18.73
-13.65
As % of sales
8.9
7.7
6.69
7.12
Other costs
-207.79
-229.96
-247.36
-128.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
74.64
74.76
88.37
66.84
Operating profit
37.23
66.71
54.68
40.37
OPM
13.37
21.69
19.53
21.06
Depreciation
-3.08
-2.81
-1.45
-0.95
Interest expense
-10.61
-8.81
-6.54
-10.3
Other income
1.85
1.66
1.82
0.94
Profit before tax
25.39
56.75
48.5
30.05
Taxes
-3.95
-1.08
1.97
-0.63
Tax rate
-15.56
-1.91
4.07
-2.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
21.44
55.66
50.48
29.41
Exceptional items
-88.78
0
0
0
Net profit
-67.33
55.66
50.48
29.41
yoy growth (%)
-220.97
10.25
71.6
80.67
NPM
-24.19
18.09
18.03
15.35
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.