iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

184.9
(1.92%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:49:58 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

278.36

307.56

279.89

191.65

yoy growth (%)

-9.49

9.88

46.04

12.82

Raw materials

-8.54

12.8

40.89

-9.5

As % of sales

3.06

4.16

14.61

4.96

Employee costs

-24.78

-23.68

-18.73

-13.65

As % of sales

8.9

7.7

6.69

7.12

Other costs

-207.79

-229.96

-247.36

-128.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

74.64

74.76

88.37

66.84

Operating profit

37.23

66.71

54.68

40.37

OPM

13.37

21.69

19.53

21.06

Depreciation

-3.08

-2.81

-1.45

-0.95

Interest expense

-10.61

-8.81

-6.54

-10.3

Other income

1.85

1.66

1.82

0.94

Profit before tax

25.39

56.75

48.5

30.05

Taxes

-3.95

-1.08

1.97

-0.63

Tax rate

-15.56

-1.91

4.07

-2.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

21.44

55.66

50.48

29.41

Exceptional items

-88.78

0

0

0

Net profit

-67.33

55.66

50.48

29.41

yoy growth (%)

-220.97

10.25

71.6

80.67

NPM

-24.19

18.09

18.03

15.35

Nath Bio-Genes : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.