|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.12
Op profit growth
23.81
EBIT growth
30.05
Net profit growth
27.66
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.45
12.96
EBIT margin
11.59
9.9
Net profit margin
8.52
7.42
RoCE
23.91
RoNW
5.69
RoA
4.39
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
7.34
5.75
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
4.52
2.81
Book value per share
35.9
28.56
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-4.47
1.19
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
44.31
Inventory days
189.42
Creditor days
-68.11
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.34
-6.79
Net debt / equity
0.29
0.17
Net debt / op. profit
0.83
0.48
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
1.38
-3.05
Employee costs
-7.42
-7.43
Other costs
-79.5
-76.53
