Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd Key Ratios

178.9
(-0.61%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:19:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.12

Op profit growth

23.81

EBIT growth

30.05

Net profit growth

27.66

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

14.45

12.96

EBIT margin

11.59

9.9

Net profit margin

8.52

7.42

RoCE

23.91

RoNW

5.69

RoA

4.39

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

7.34

5.75

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

4.52

2.81

Book value per share

35.9

28.56

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-4.47

1.19

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

44.31

Inventory days

189.42

Creditor days

-68.11

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.34

-6.79

Net debt / equity

0.29

0.17

Net debt / op. profit

0.83

0.48

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

1.38

-3.05

Employee costs

-7.42

-7.43

Other costs

-79.5

-76.53

