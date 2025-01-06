Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
25.39
56.75
48.5
30.05
Depreciation
-3.08
-2.81
-1.45
-0.95
Tax paid
-3.95
-1.08
1.97
-0.63
Working capital
-97.42
90.65
85.86
120.89
Other operating items
Operating
-79.06
143.49
134.9
149.35
Capital expenditure
0.02
2.38
36.97
4.31
Free cash flow
-79.04
145.87
171.87
153.67
Equity raised
1,184.57
1,077.21
938.35
711.12
Investing
0
0.04
0
0
Financing
16.47
44.19
45.78
-29.36
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,122.01
1,267.33
1,156
835.43
