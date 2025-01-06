iifl-logo-icon 1
Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

181.42
(-4.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Nath Bio-Genes FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

25.39

56.75

48.5

30.05

Depreciation

-3.08

-2.81

-1.45

-0.95

Tax paid

-3.95

-1.08

1.97

-0.63

Working capital

-97.42

90.65

85.86

120.89

Other operating items

Operating

-79.06

143.49

134.9

149.35

Capital expenditure

0.02

2.38

36.97

4.31

Free cash flow

-79.04

145.87

171.87

153.67

Equity raised

1,184.57

1,077.21

938.35

711.12

Investing

0

0.04

0

0

Financing

16.47

44.19

45.78

-29.36

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,122.01

1,267.33

1,156

835.43

