Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Saturday 17th August 2024 at 11.00 am through video conference/other audio visual means accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 Record date for AGM and Dividend is Friday 09th August 2024 The registrar of Members and share transfer books of the Company will be closed from 13th August 2024 to 17th August 2024 for the purpose of holding Annual General Meeting. and the record date is 09th August 2024 for the purpose of AGM and Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.07.2024) Outcome of 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024)