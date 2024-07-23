In continuance to our intimation dated April 30th 2024, after due deliberation the Board of Directors has recommended dividend for financial year 2023-24 of Rs. 2/-(i.e. 20%) per equity shares of the nominal value of Rs. 10.00 per share fully paid up, subject to approval of shareholders in upcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company. Record date for AGM and Dividend is Friday 09th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.07.2024)