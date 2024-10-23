|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|23 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results as on 30th June 2024. Unaudited financial results as at 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 May 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board meeting held on 08th May 2024 for approval of 1. Audited Financial Results as on 31st March 2024. 2. Recommendation of Dividend by Board of Directors 3. Date of Annual General Meeting of the Company for financial year 2023-24 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 08th May 2024. Outcome of Board meeting held on 08th May 2024 for approval of 1. Audited Financial Results as on 31st March 2024. 2. Recommendation of Dividend by Board of Directors 3. Date of Annual General Meeting of the Company for financial year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jan 2024
|9 Jan 2024
|Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results as of 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/01/2024)
