Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results as on 30th June 2024. Unaudited financial results as at 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board meeting held on 08th May 2024 for approval of 1. Audited Financial Results as on 31st March 2024. 2. Recommendation of Dividend by Board of Directors 3. Date of Annual General Meeting of the Company for financial year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jan 2024 9 Jan 2024