Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd Board Meeting

176.09
(-1.08%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:05 PM

Nath Bio-Genes CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results as on 30th June 2024. Unaudited financial results as at 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting8 May 202430 Apr 2024
Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board meeting held on 08th May 2024 for approval of 1. Audited Financial Results as on 31st March 2024. 2. Recommendation of Dividend by Board of Directors 3. Date of Annual General Meeting of the Company for financial year 2023-24 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 08th May 2024. Outcome of Board meeting held on 08th May 2024 for approval of 1. Audited Financial Results as on 31st March 2024. 2. Recommendation of Dividend by Board of Directors 3. Date of Annual General Meeting of the Company for financial year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024)
Board Meeting18 Jan 20249 Jan 2024
Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results as of 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/01/2024)

