|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|23 Jul 2024
|13 Aug 2024
|17 Aug 2024
|Record date for AGM and Dividend is Friday 09th August 2024 The registrar of Members and share transfer books of the Company will be closed from 13th August 2024 to 17th August 2024 for the purpose of holding Annual General Meeting. and the record date is 09th August 2024 for the purpose of AGM and Dividend.
|BookCloser
|18 Jan 2024
|8 Mar 2024
|12 Mar 2024
|E.G.M.
