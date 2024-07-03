Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd Summary

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Limited was originally incorporated in the name and style of Shivnath Farms Private Limited as Private Limited Company which thereafter was converted into Public Limited Company on 13 September, 2000 under the name and style of Shivnath Farms Limited and further changed from Shivnath Farms Limited to Nath Bio-Genes (India) Limited on March 05, 2001.The Company stands as a distinguished leader in the Indian seed industry, leveraging over two decades of expertise in producing and distributing high-quality seeds to Indian farmers. The Companys robust research and development initiatives have yielded numerous acclaimed cotton seed varieties, noted for their resilience against viruses and weather fluctuations, as evidenced by their outstanding performance in ICAR trials. The Companys commitment to excellence is further demonstrated through its comprehensive extension programs designed to empower farmers. These initiatives include product awareness campaigns, crop demonstrations, agronomic input guidance, fertigation practices, and post-harvest management training.As Nath Bio-Genes transitions from addressing food security to focusing on nutritional security, the Company is dedicated to bringing healthier seed varieties from farms to consumers plates. This strategic shift underscores the ongoing mission to support farmers and contribute to overall well being of the population through innovative agricultural solutions.Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of production, processing, and marketing of hybrid and GM seeds. The Company has a product into field crops, vegetable crops and plant nutrient supplements. The major processing plants are situated at Aurangabad (MS), and Munipalli, Nizamabad (TG). In India, the company has nearly 16 business centres covering 131 territories & connecting with over 2,000 distributors, all across the country. The company has been presently venturing to newer geographies outside the country, possessing similar agronomical conditions as India. all set to spread its wings in other parts of Asia, Africa & the Middle East. The company has developed modern infrastructure facilities, biotech lab and seed technology lab. It has a wide dealers and distribution network of PAN India marketing & distribution network which is manned by technically and commercially skilled marketing team. The Company produced several highly ranked cotton seeds in the country which have done well in the ICAR trials and stood the test of time with respect to various virus tolerance as well as improved yield in spite of weather fluctuations. It is the first seed company in Asia Pacific region to get ISO 9001 certificate. Its new launches Sanket and Daksh cotton seeds have been ranked among top 3 in most geographies and under various planting conditions. The consistent high rank achieved by companys new seeds gives reasonable confidence about it growing its cotton seeds portfolio faster than the industry. The strategy is to provide farmers with a wide range of varieties of cotton seeds suitable for diverse climatic conditions while maintaining yield superiority. The company has worked on de-risking its business by having multiple growth drivers like paddy, vegetable seeds and plant nutrient in its portfolio. The company established a network of over 15,000 farmers growing seeds. It has been awarded with the prestigious Vasantrao Naik Prathisthan Award for its contribution for enhancing Agricultural Productivity amongst other rewards & recognition.At present, the company has about 18 breeding and evaluation R&D Stations in different agro-climatic conditions. It has more than 300 acres of land dedicated to research and development, across the nation. It has collaboration with reputed International and National Centres of Excellence (NRCPB, CIMMYT, IRRI, ICRISAT Etc.) The company has a team of handpicked plant breeders and bio technologists, located at key R&D stations, across the country, guided by R&D veterans. It undertakes seed production in over 30,000 acres of land with about 25,000 loyal growers and 72 technically qualified organizers. The company assures that seeds of the highest quality reaches the processing centers by setting rigorous field standards and quality control checks throughout the seed production process. The company has elaborate seed processing facilities with 10 Processing Plants located in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. It has processing arrangements in Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on custom basis. The seeds receivedfrom growers are processed to achieve quality standards which surpass those prescribed by the regulatory authorities. All the plants are equipped with pre-cleaner, fine cleaner, grader, gravity separator, de-stoner, indented cylinder, treater, needle separator and packing machines which are fully automated. The company has independent facilities for ginning, de-linting, drying, processing, treating, packing and storage of seeds. The seed processing quality is taken to the next level by ensuring improvements in seed viability and prolonging the shelf life of seeds. All the packing material has best environmental barriers characteristics to guarantee optimal storage conditions for the seed.The companys key function is to rigorously test products in various agro-climatic regions and compare the yield to benchmark products of competitors. The product undergoes a rigorous state gate screening process comprising six stages prior to commercial release. Seed Production and Disease Screening are an instrumental part of product development with testing spread across 40 locations, 8 centres and all agro-climatic zones of India. Besides, trials are conducted in three phases to thoroughly test the performance of products before recommending for a national launch. The three different phases of trials are MLT (Multi Location Trial), LST (Large scale Trial) and Demonstrations. For the Multi-level trials, the company have nearly eight stations - each at a different agro-climatic zone divided across the length and breadth of the country.The Company launched two high performing new cotton hybrids seeds, Sanket and Daksh in 2019-20. NBIL undertakes seed production in over 30,000 acres of land with about 25,000 loyal growers and 100 plus technically qualified organizers. Seed is produced in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu which covers different agro-climatic zones of the country. The company assures that seeds of the highest quality reach its processing centres by setting rigorous field standards and quality control checks throughout the seed production process. A team of qualified production staff and quality personnel visit to monitor farms in order to ensure stringent controls. The foundation seed with highest genetic purity is sown in all crops.In 2021-22, the Company launched four new products in different segments of hybrid paddy including Dhoom, Dhadak and Dhadak Gold.In 2023-24, the Company further introduced two new organic fertilizers, WINALL granules and WINPRO GOLI, to the product basket by addressing the critical need for soil nutritional supplements. A Joint Venture with 90% stake holding as JV- Nath Bio-Genes CA LLC, Uzbekistan, was incorporated & registered in 2024.