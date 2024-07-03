Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹82
Prev. Close₹84.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹66.2
Day's High₹85
Day's Low₹81.05
52 Week's High₹96.7
52 Week's Low₹58
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)84.45
P/E14.03
EPS6.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
7
0.8
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.2
7.38
3.99
1.51
Net Worth
46.2
14.38
4.79
2.01
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashokbhai Shibabhai Gajera
Executive Director & CFO
Dineshbhai Madhabhai Suvagiya
Non Executive Director
Bharatbhai Shibabhai Gajera
Independent Director
Dinkal Rahul Pansuriya
Independent Director
Sanjay Harsukhbhai kachhadiya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Karina Dipak Chandwani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd
Summary
Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of M/s. Vishwas Agri Seeds , pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated December 1, 2009. Later on, M/s. Vishwas Agri Seeds was converted from a Partnership Firm to Vishwas Agri Seeds Private Limited, a Private Limited Company vide certified dated March 03 2013 by Register of Companies Gujarat. Thereafter, the Company got converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Vishwas Agri Seeds Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 07, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company started its business in the city of Gondal near Rajkot, Gujarat in 2009. Presently, it is running the business of processing quality seeds and supplying to farmers via their distribution network and sells seeds under the brand Vishwas. Thereafter, it setup a seed sorting & grading unit along with Warehouse & Cold storage facility at Bavla in Ahmedabad, Gujarat in July, 2023. And is presently in the process of furnishing its corporate office, setting up is seed testing laboratory and green house (fan - pad system). The said Unit also equipped with warehousing for storing 4200 MT (Metric ton) capacity of stock and cold storage facility tostore 3000 MT of stock.The Promoters came from a farmer background which has helped the Company built a strong network with farmers. In October 2023, the Company have started the commercial use of the new facility at Ahmedabad,
Read More
The Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹84.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd is ₹84.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd is 14.03 and 1.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd is ₹58 and ₹96.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 0.84%, 6 Month at 13.69%, 3 Month at 4.46% and 1 Month at 22.71%.
