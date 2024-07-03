iifl-logo-icon 1
Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd Share Price

84.45
(0.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:30:20 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open82
  • Day's High85
  • 52 Wk High96.7
  • Prev. Close84.3
  • Day's Low81.05
  • 52 Wk Low 58
  • Turnover (lac)66.2
  • P/E14.03
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS6.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)84.45
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

82

Prev. Close

84.3

Turnover(Lac.)

66.2

Day's High

85

Day's Low

81.05

52 Week's High

96.7

52 Week's Low

58

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

84.45

P/E

14.03

EPS

6.01

Divi. Yield

0

Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:56 PM
Sep-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.00%

Non-Promoter- 300.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

7

0.8

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

36.2

7.38

3.99

1.51

Net Worth

46.2

14.38

4.79

2.01

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashokbhai Shibabhai Gajera

Executive Director & CFO

Dineshbhai Madhabhai Suvagiya

Non Executive Director

Bharatbhai Shibabhai Gajera

Independent Director

Dinkal Rahul Pansuriya

Independent Director

Sanjay Harsukhbhai kachhadiya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Karina Dipak Chandwani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd

Summary

Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of M/s. Vishwas Agri Seeds , pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated December 1, 2009. Later on, M/s. Vishwas Agri Seeds was converted from a Partnership Firm to Vishwas Agri Seeds Private Limited, a Private Limited Company vide certified dated March 03 2013 by Register of Companies Gujarat. Thereafter, the Company got converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Vishwas Agri Seeds Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 07, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company started its business in the city of Gondal near Rajkot, Gujarat in 2009. Presently, it is running the business of processing quality seeds and supplying to farmers via their distribution network and sells seeds under the brand Vishwas. Thereafter, it setup a seed sorting & grading unit along with Warehouse & Cold storage facility at Bavla in Ahmedabad, Gujarat in July, 2023. And is presently in the process of furnishing its corporate office, setting up is seed testing laboratory and green house (fan - pad system). The said Unit also equipped with warehousing for storing 4200 MT (Metric ton) capacity of stock and cold storage facility tostore 3000 MT of stock.The Promoters came from a farmer background which has helped the Company built a strong network with farmers. In October 2023, the Company have started the commercial use of the new facility at Ahmedabad,
Company FAQs

What is the Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd share price today?

The Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹84.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd is ₹84.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd is 14.03 and 1.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd is ₹58 and ₹96.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd?

Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 0.84%, 6 Month at 13.69%, 3 Month at 4.46% and 1 Month at 22.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.00 %

