|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|Vishwas Agri Seeds Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 30, 2024. Vishwas Agri Seeds Limited has informed about the 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Vishwas Agri Seeds Limited (Formerly known as Vishwas Agri Seeds Private Limited) was held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 03:00 P.M through Video Conferencing ( VC ) / Other Audio-Visual Means ( OAVM ) in accordance with the circular(s) issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the business as mentioned in the notice were transacted. Summary of proceedings of AGM as required under Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule II of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.