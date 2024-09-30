iifl-logo-icon 1
Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd AGM

70.5
(-1.95%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Vishwas Agri CORPORATE ACTIONS

AGM30 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
Vishwas Agri Seeds Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 30, 2024. Vishwas Agri Seeds Limited has informed about the 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Vishwas Agri Seeds Limited (Formerly known as Vishwas Agri Seeds Private Limited) was held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 03:00 P.M through Video Conferencing ( VC ) / Other Audio-Visual Means ( OAVM ) in accordance with the circular(s) issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the business as mentioned in the notice were transacted. Summary of proceedings of AGM as required under Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule II of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024)

