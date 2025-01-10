TO,

THE MEMBERS OF

VISHWAS AGRI SEEDS LIMITED

(Formerly known as VISHWAS AGRI SEEDS PRIVATE LIMITED)

Report on Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of VISHWAS AGRI SEEDS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the Profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have no other key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information required under section 134(3) of the Companies Act 2013 which are included in Companys annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the Board Report and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the

‘Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31stMarch, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has no pending litigations as on 31st March, 2024.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor

Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub- clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared and / or paid any dividend during the year.

M/s. S V J K AND ASSOCIATES (Formerly known as A S R V & Co.) Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No: 135182W

Sd/- Reeturaj Verma Partner Membership No. 193591 UDIN: 24193591BKAFMA9594 Place: Ahmedabad Date: 30th May, 2024

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date) i. In respect of Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: a) The Company has generally maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment on the basis of available information.

b) The company does not have any intangible asset during the financial year under audit.

c) As explained to us, the major Property Plant & Equipment were physically verified during the year by the management in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

e) The company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year.

f) Based on our verification of the documents provided to us and according to the information and explanations given by the Management, the company does not have any proceedings initiated or pending as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) (as amended in 2016) and rules made there under. ii. a) The Management has conducted Physical Verification of Inventory at reasonable intervals during the year, in our opinion procedures and coverage of such procedures is appropriate. As informed to us, any discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such verification. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company. iii. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms or other parties covered in the Register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. In view of this, sub-clause (a), (b) and (c) of clause (iii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company. iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations give to us, the company has not given any loans and guarantees and has not made any investments to which the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act are applicable. v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit from the public. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company. vi. To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act and the Companies (cost records and audit) Rules 2014, as amended, for the company. vii. According to the information and explanation given to us in respect of statutory dues:

a) On the basis of the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed dues including GST, Provident Fund, Income-Tax, Value Added Tax, Professional Tax, Cess, and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales Tax, Value Added Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Cess, and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, details of statutory dues that have not been deposited on account of disputes are as under:

Sr. No. Name of The Statute Nature of Dues Amount Period to which the amount relates 1 Income tax Act, 1961 Interest on Payment 201, Late Filing Fees u/s 234E 8116.00 FY 2023-24 2 Income tax Act, 1961 Interest on Payment 201, Late Filing Fees u/s 234E 619.00 FY 2022-23 3 Income tax Act, 1961 Interest u/s 220(2) 24.00 FY 2021-22

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income tax Act, 1961.

ix (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of any loan or other borrowings or any interest due thereon to any lender.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been a declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. (c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. (d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no funds raised on short term basis which have been utilized for long term purposes. (e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. (f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. x. (a) The Company had raised fund vide issuing 30,00,000 equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 76/- equity shares aggregating to Rs. 25.80 Crores. The said funds were applied for the purposes for which those are raised. The details of utilization of the IPO Proceeds refer Note: 30(J) of The

Financial Statements of Company

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares during the year and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit. (b) No report under Sub section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the Auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and upto the date of this report. (c)As represented to us by the Management, there are no Whistle Blower complaints received by the company during the year. xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable. xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company is not required to have an internal audit system as per the provisions of section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013. (b) Since the company is not required to have the internal audit system hence the clause 3(xiv) (b) is not applicable to the company. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non–cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable. xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45–IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934, hence reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a, b and c) of the order is not applicable. (b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable. xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable. xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub section (5) of the section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any ongoing project. Accordingly, Clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable. xxi. The company has not made investments in subsidiary company. Therefore, the company does not require to prepare consolidated financial statement. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

M/s. S V J K AND ASSOCIATES (Formerly known as A S R V & Co.) Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No: 135182W

Reeturaj Verma Partner Membership No. 193591 UDIN: 24193591BKAFMA9594 Place: Ahmedabad Date: 30th May, 2024

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Paragraph 2 (f) under "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of VISHWAS AGRI SEEDS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

M/s. S V J K AND ASSOCIATES (Formerly known as A S R V & Co.) Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No: 135182W

Reeturaj Verma Partner Membership No. 193591 UDIN: 24193591BKAFMA9594