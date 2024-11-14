Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

1. To consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30, 2024; 2. To consider and transit any other business, if any, which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. This is to bring to your kind notice that a meeting of the Board of Directors was held today i.e. Thursday, 14th November, 2024 as required under Regulation 30 (Schedule III Part A (4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, as amended from time to time, please note that the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today has considered and approved the following:1. The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Vishwas Agri Seeds Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2024 and the said meeting commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:35 P.M. In that meeting the Board has decided the following matters:1. To consider and approve draft Directors Report of the company for the year ended on March 31, 2024.2. To Consider and Approve Notice of 12th Annual General meeting of the Company.3. To call Annual General meeting of Company and fix time, date, day & Venue.4. To fix date of Book Closure of Company.5. To appoint M/s G R Shah & Associates as a Scrutinizer for 12th Annual General Meeting of the Company.6. To discuss any other matter with the permission of the board.

