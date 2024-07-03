Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd Summary

Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of M/s. Vishwas Agri Seeds , pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated December 1, 2009. Later on, M/s. Vishwas Agri Seeds was converted from a Partnership Firm to Vishwas Agri Seeds Private Limited, a Private Limited Company vide certified dated March 03 2013 by Register of Companies Gujarat. Thereafter, the Company got converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Vishwas Agri Seeds Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 07, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company started its business in the city of Gondal near Rajkot, Gujarat in 2009. Presently, it is running the business of processing quality seeds and supplying to farmers via their distribution network and sells seeds under the brand Vishwas. Thereafter, it setup a seed sorting & grading unit along with Warehouse & Cold storage facility at Bavla in Ahmedabad, Gujarat in July, 2023. And is presently in the process of furnishing its corporate office, setting up is seed testing laboratory and green house (fan - pad system). The said Unit also equipped with warehousing for storing 4200 MT (Metric ton) capacity of stock and cold storage facility tostore 3000 MT of stock.The Promoters came from a farmer background which has helped the Company built a strong network with farmers. In October 2023, the Company have started the commercial use of the new facility at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The said facility is strategically located in easy access to farmers and transportation network.The Company propose Public Offer of issuing upto 30,00,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.