SectorFMCG
Open₹331
Prev. Close₹332.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.23
Day's High₹336
Day's Low₹325
52 Week's High₹634.5
52 Week's Low₹300
Book Value₹118.31
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)344.82
P/E17.95
EPS18.55
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.5
10.5
10.5
10.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
104.03
83.19
62.72
44.3
Net Worth
114.53
93.69
73.22
54.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
231.88
258.92
233.62
206.97
yoy growth (%)
-10.44
10.83
12.87
33.95
Raw materials
-164.22
-176.62
-169.72
-159.06
As % of sales
70.81
68.21
72.64
76.85
Employee costs
-14.55
-16.22
-13.8
-6.95
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
8.31
12.84
8.4
6.35
Depreciation
-15.01
-15.86
-10.46
-6.97
Tax paid
-2.21
-3.04
-2.02
-2.24
Working capital
31.09
14.47
8.67
16.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.44
10.83
12.87
33.95
Op profit growth
-29.33
72.59
32.62
89
EBIT growth
-16.75
47.91
53.56
97.65
Net profit growth
-37.86
374.27
-49.64
62.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Bhupatbhai D BHUVA
Whole-time Director
Sanjay D Bhuva
Whole-time Director
Dinesh Kumar D Bhuva
Independent Director
Ajaykumar V Mandanka
Independent Director
Kiranben N Gajera
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mahesh Purohit
Independent Director
Vijaybhai B Desai
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sheetal Cool Products Ltd
Summary
Sheetal Cool Products Limited was originally formed as a Sole Proprietorship under the name M/s. Shree Shital Industries in 2000. Subsequently, Sole Proprietorship was converted into a Partnership Firm under the name M/s. Shree Shital Industries, pursuant to Partnership Deed dated June 17, 2013. Further, the name of the Partnership Firm was changed to Shital Cool Products on September 11, 2013. Shital Cool Products was thereafter converted from a Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company with the name of Sheetal Cool Products Private Limited on October 14, 2013 and was further converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Sheetal Cool Products Limited on August 10, 2017.The Company is currently involved in producing and processing of milk and milk products, snacks and bakery items. The Companys diversified product portfolio enables it to cater to a wide range of taste preferences and consumer segments, including adults and children. The Company sells its products under the brand Sheetal to a number of distributors and super stockists. In October, 2017, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 30,00,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating to Rs 24 Crores.
The Sheetal Cool Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹328.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sheetal Cool Products Ltd is ₹344.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sheetal Cool Products Ltd is 17.95 and 2.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sheetal Cool Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sheetal Cool Products Ltd is ₹300 and ₹634.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sheetal Cool Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -20.24%, 1 Year at -6.70%, 6 Month at -40.22%, 3 Month at -10.71% and 1 Month at 5.48%.
