Sheetal Cool Products Ltd Share Price

328.4
(-1.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open331
  • Day's High336
  • 52 Wk High634.5
  • Prev. Close332.9
  • Day's Low325
  • 52 Wk Low 300
  • Turnover (lac)13.23
  • P/E17.95
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value118.31
  • EPS18.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)344.82
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sheetal Cool Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

331

Prev. Close

332.9

Turnover(Lac.)

13.23

Day's High

336

Day's Low

325

52 Week's High

634.5

52 Week's Low

300

Book Value

118.31

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

344.82

P/E

17.95

EPS

18.55

Divi. Yield

0

Sheetal Cool Products Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

Sheetal Cool Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sheetal Cool Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.59%

Non-Promoter- 0.41%

Institutions: 0.41%

Non-Institutions: 33.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sheetal Cool Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.5

10.5

10.5

10.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

104.03

83.19

62.72

44.3

Net Worth

114.53

93.69

73.22

54.8

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

231.88

258.92

233.62

206.97

yoy growth (%)

-10.44

10.83

12.87

33.95

Raw materials

-164.22

-176.62

-169.72

-159.06

As % of sales

70.81

68.21

72.64

76.85

Employee costs

-14.55

-16.22

-13.8

-6.95

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

8.31

12.84

8.4

6.35

Depreciation

-15.01

-15.86

-10.46

-6.97

Tax paid

-2.21

-3.04

-2.02

-2.24

Working capital

31.09

14.47

8.67

16.56

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.44

10.83

12.87

33.95

Op profit growth

-29.33

72.59

32.62

89

EBIT growth

-16.75

47.91

53.56

97.65

Net profit growth

-37.86

374.27

-49.64

62.93

No Record Found

Sheetal Cool Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sheetal Cool Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Bhupatbhai D BHUVA

Whole-time Director

Sanjay D Bhuva

Whole-time Director

Dinesh Kumar D Bhuva

Independent Director

Ajaykumar V Mandanka

Independent Director

Kiranben N Gajera

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mahesh Purohit

Independent Director

Vijaybhai B Desai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sheetal Cool Products Ltd

Summary

Sheetal Cool Products Limited was originally formed as a Sole Proprietorship under the name M/s. Shree Shital Industries in 2000. Subsequently, Sole Proprietorship was converted into a Partnership Firm under the name M/s. Shree Shital Industries, pursuant to Partnership Deed dated June 17, 2013. Further, the name of the Partnership Firm was changed to Shital Cool Products on September 11, 2013. Shital Cool Products was thereafter converted from a Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company with the name of Sheetal Cool Products Private Limited on October 14, 2013 and was further converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Sheetal Cool Products Limited on August 10, 2017.The Company is currently involved in producing and processing of milk and milk products, snacks and bakery items. The Companys diversified product portfolio enables it to cater to a wide range of taste preferences and consumer segments, including adults and children. The Company sells its products under the brand Sheetal to a number of distributors and super stockists. In October, 2017, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 30,00,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating to Rs 24 Crores.
Company FAQs

What is the Sheetal Cool Products Ltd share price today?

The Sheetal Cool Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹328.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sheetal Cool Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sheetal Cool Products Ltd is ₹344.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sheetal Cool Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sheetal Cool Products Ltd is 17.95 and 2.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sheetal Cool Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sheetal Cool Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sheetal Cool Products Ltd is ₹300 and ₹634.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sheetal Cool Products Ltd?

Sheetal Cool Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -20.24%, 1 Year at -6.70%, 6 Month at -40.22%, 3 Month at -10.71% and 1 Month at 5.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sheetal Cool Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sheetal Cool Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.59 %
Institutions - 0.41 %
Public - 33.99 %

