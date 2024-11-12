iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sheetal Cool Products Ltd Board Meeting

316.45
(0.65%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:07:36 PM

Sheetal Cool CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Sheetal Cool Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Financial Results Quarterly and half Yearly ended on 30th September 2024. Approval of Standalone Unaudited financial results of the Company and auditors review reports thereon for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting15 Jul 20249 Jul 2024
Sheetal Cool Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Board of Directors of Sheetal Cool Products Limited at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, 15th July, 2024 inter-alia approved the Standalone Unaudited financial results of the Company and auditors review reports thereon for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024)
Board Meeting11 May 20245 May 2024
Sheetal Cool Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the Standalone Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board meeting held today i.e., Saturday, 11th May 2024 inter alia approved Standalone Audited financial results along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement of the Company and Auditors report thereon for the quarter ended (Reviewed)/ financial year ended (Audited) on March 31, 2024. Standalone Audited Financial Results along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow statement for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/05/2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
Sheetal Cool Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter year ended on 31st December 2023. As attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024)

Sheetal Cool: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sheetal Cool Products Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.