Sheetal Cool Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

330.05
(0.50%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:49 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

231.88

258.92

233.62

206.97

yoy growth (%)

-10.44

10.83

12.87

33.95

Raw materials

-164.22

-176.62

-169.72

-159.06

As % of sales

70.81

68.21

72.64

76.85

Employee costs

-14.55

-16.22

-13.8

-6.95

As % of sales

6.27

6.26

5.91

3.36

Other costs

-30.22

-33.69

-31.33

-26.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.03

13.01

13.41

12.95

Operating profit

22.87

32.37

18.75

14.14

OPM

9.86

12.5

8.02

6.83

Depreciation

-15.01

-15.86

-10.46

-6.97

Interest expense

-6.26

-4.67

-3.43

-1.35

Other income

6.71

1

3.55

0.54

Profit before tax

8.31

12.84

8.4

6.35

Taxes

-2.21

-3.04

-2.02

-2.24

Tax rate

-26.69

-23.65

-24.05

-35.35

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.09

9.8

6.38

4.1

Exceptional items

0

0

-4.31

0

Net profit

6.09

9.8

2.06

4.1

yoy growth (%)

-37.86

374.27

-49.64

62.93

NPM

2.62

3.78

0.88

1.98

