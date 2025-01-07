Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
231.88
258.92
233.62
206.97
yoy growth (%)
-10.44
10.83
12.87
33.95
Raw materials
-164.22
-176.62
-169.72
-159.06
As % of sales
70.81
68.21
72.64
76.85
Employee costs
-14.55
-16.22
-13.8
-6.95
As % of sales
6.27
6.26
5.91
3.36
Other costs
-30.22
-33.69
-31.33
-26.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.03
13.01
13.41
12.95
Operating profit
22.87
32.37
18.75
14.14
OPM
9.86
12.5
8.02
6.83
Depreciation
-15.01
-15.86
-10.46
-6.97
Interest expense
-6.26
-4.67
-3.43
-1.35
Other income
6.71
1
3.55
0.54
Profit before tax
8.31
12.84
8.4
6.35
Taxes
-2.21
-3.04
-2.02
-2.24
Tax rate
-26.69
-23.65
-24.05
-35.35
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.09
9.8
6.38
4.1
Exceptional items
0
0
-4.31
0
Net profit
6.09
9.8
2.06
4.1
yoy growth (%)
-37.86
374.27
-49.64
62.93
NPM
2.62
3.78
0.88
1.98
