Sheetal Cool Products Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.5
10.5
10.5
10.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
104.03
83.19
62.72
44.3
Net Worth
114.53
93.69
73.22
54.8
Minority Interest
Debt
83.57
85.77
74.19
71.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.27
0.89
Total Liabilities
198.1
179.46
147.68
127.03
Fixed Assets
43.93
49.15
53.02
65.48
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.22
0.66
0.01
0.02
Networking Capital
147.91
127.72
93.71
57.45
Inventories
129.79
167.84
117.06
97.18
Inventory Days
152.96
Sundry Debtors
50
3.16
20.78
5.52
Debtor Days
8.68
Other Current Assets
4.76
3.98
4.09
3.7
Sundry Creditors
-19.25
-24.86
-27.61
-33.02
Creditor Days
51.97
Other Current Liabilities
-17.39
-22.4
-20.61
-15.93
Cash
5.04
1.94
0.94
4.08
Total Assets
198.1
179.47
147.68
127.03
