Sheetal Cool Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

328.4
(-1.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sheetal Cool Products Ltd

Sheetal Cool FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

8.31

12.84

8.4

6.35

Depreciation

-15.01

-15.86

-10.46

-6.97

Tax paid

-2.21

-3.04

-2.02

-2.24

Working capital

31.09

14.47

8.67

16.56

Other operating items

Operating

22.17

8.41

4.58

13.69

Capital expenditure

-14.24

19.9

46.08

22.69

Free cash flow

7.93

28.31

50.66

36.38

Equity raised

76.4

56.78

52.64

31.42

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

19.54

5.98

28.49

18.08

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

103.87

91.07

131.8

85.88

QUICKLINKS FOR Sheetal Cool Products Ltd

