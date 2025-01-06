Sheetal Cool Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
8.31
12.84
8.4
6.35
Depreciation
-15.01
-15.86
-10.46
-6.97
Tax paid
-2.21
-3.04
-2.02
-2.24
Working capital
31.09
14.47
8.67
16.56
Other operating items
Operating
22.17
8.41
4.58
13.69
Capital expenditure
-14.24
19.9
46.08
22.69
Free cash flow
7.93
28.31
50.66
36.38
Equity raised
76.4
56.78
52.64
31.42
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
19.54
5.98
28.49
18.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
103.87
91.07
131.8
85.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.