To the Members of Sheetal Cool Products Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Sheetal Cool Products Limited (“the Company”) which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Prot and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Cash Flows, and Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of signicant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the n ancial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of aairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its prot, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ende d on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specied under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fullled our o ther ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sucient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most signicance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the n ancial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report except as stated in Emphasis of Matter below.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw your attention to Note 38 to the financial statements where the Companys management has stated that outstanding balances, if any, at the yearend in respect of trade receivables, trade payables etc. are subject to conrmation from those respective parties and consequential reconciliation and/or adjustments arising there from. These have not been independently veried by us during the year under review. Any adjustment to the value of such balances as appearing in the balance sheet of the Company may have an eect on the prot and net assets of the Company for the period and year ended March 31, 202 4.

Our opinion is not modied in respect of this matter.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the nanci al position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance w ith the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specied under Section 13 3 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to inuence the economic decisions of users taken on th e basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sucient and a ppropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(I) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating ee ctiveness of such controls.

3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast signicant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and signicant audit ndings, including any signicant deciencies in internal control that we ident ify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most signicance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benets of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specied in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Prot and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specied u nder Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualied as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a direc tor in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Com pany and the operating eectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. 1. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identied in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneciaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneciaries ;

2. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identied in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneciaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneciaries;

3. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (1) and (2) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The Company has not paid any dividends during the year and hence, the provisions of Section 123 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which does not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

Annexure A

Referred to in the section Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements on of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Sheetal Cool Products Limited on the financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024

(I) (a) In respect of its property, plant, and equipment:

(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of its intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a programme of verication of property, plant and equipment to cover all the i tems in a phased manner over a period of 3 years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain property, plant and equipment were physically veried by the Management during the current reporting period. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verication.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed/transfer deed/conveyance deed, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and acquired buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. (d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment during the reporting period and hence, clause (i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) As explained to us by the management of the Company, there have not been any proceedings initiated or pending against the Company under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder during the current reporting period or as at the balance sheet date.

(ii) (a) As per the information and explanation given to us physical verication of inventory has be en conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such vericati on by the management is appropriate and discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each of the class of inventory were not noticed on physical verication.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ve crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of secur ity of current assets; the quarterly returns/statements led by the Company with the banks during the reporting per iod are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, rms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, hence clause (iii) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any loans, investments or provided any guarantees and hence, the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits during the current reporting period in terms of provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specied by the Central Government under Section 148(1 ) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities apart from a few delays in the payment of advance income tax. There were no undisputed amounts payable in arrears as at the balance sheet date for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (b) The Company does not have any statutory dues as referred sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited on account of disputes.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any transactions, which were not recorded in the books of accounts and which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the current reporting period in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings to financial institutions or banks. The Company has not taken any loans or borrowings from the government.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared as a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender during the reporting period.

(c) The Company has obtained term loans during the current reporting period which, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, have been utilized for their stated purpose(s).

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we believe that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company. We have however not made a detailed examination of the same.

(e) The Company does not have any associate, subsidiary or joint venture and hence, clause (ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company does not have any associate, subsidiary or joint venture and hence, clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) During the current reporting period, the Company has not raised funds by way of initial public oer or further public oer (including debt instruments) and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the current reporting period, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the current reporting period. (b) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been led by the auditors in Form ADT-4 a s prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the current reporting period.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under review during our audit of the Company.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the current reporting period the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or directors of its holding, subsidiary or associate company, if any or persons connected with them and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-I of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the current reporting period and hence, is not required to obtain a Certicate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (“CIC”) as dened in the regulations made by the R eserve Bank of India.

(d) The Company does not have any CICs as part of the Group and hence, clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) In our opinion, the Company has not incurred any cash losses during the current reporting period and in the immediately preceding reporting period.

(xviii) There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the current reporting period under review.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accom panying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer a Fund specied in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with the second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any ongoing project(s) for which funds remain unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act and hence, is not required to transfer any funds to a special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(xxi) Clause (xxi) of the Order is not applicable in the report on the standalone financial statements of the Company.

Annexure B

Referred to in point f. of the section Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Sheetal Cool Products Limited on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

In conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls over the financial reporting of Sheetal Cool Products Limited (“the Company”) as of that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating eectively for ensuring the orderly and ecient conduct of its business, includi ng adherence to the respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over nancia l reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated eectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial r eporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating eectiveness of inte rnal control based on assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sucient and appropriate to provide a basis f or our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reaso nable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes i n accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includ es those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material eect of financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial control over financial reporting to future per iods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in condit ions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, except above, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating eectively as a t March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.