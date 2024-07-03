Sheetal Cool Products Ltd Summary

Sheetal Cool Products Limited was originally formed as a Sole Proprietorship under the name M/s. Shree Shital Industries in 2000. Subsequently, Sole Proprietorship was converted into a Partnership Firm under the name M/s. Shree Shital Industries, pursuant to Partnership Deed dated June 17, 2013. Further, the name of the Partnership Firm was changed to Shital Cool Products on September 11, 2013. Shital Cool Products was thereafter converted from a Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company with the name of Sheetal Cool Products Private Limited on October 14, 2013 and was further converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Sheetal Cool Products Limited on August 10, 2017.The Company is currently involved in producing and processing of milk and milk products, snacks and bakery items. The Companys diversified product portfolio enables it to cater to a wide range of taste preferences and consumer segments, including adults and children. The Company sells its products under the brand Sheetal to a number of distributors and super stockists. In October, 2017, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 30,00,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating to Rs 24 Crores.