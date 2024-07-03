iifl-logo-icon 1
KRBL Ltd Share Price

292.6
(-4.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:19:53 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open303.75
  Day's High305.95
  52 Wk High386.2
  Prev. Close305.1
  Day's Low290.95
  52 Wk Low 258.15
  Turnover (lac)1,224
  P/E15.99
  Face Value1
  Book Value220.12
  EPS19.08
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,697.32
  Div. Yield1.31
No Records Found

KRBL Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

303.75

Prev. Close

305.1

Turnover(Lac.)

1,224

Day's High

305.95

Day's Low

290.95

52 Week's High

386.2

52 Week's Low

258.15

Book Value

220.12

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,697.32

P/E

15.99

EPS

19.08

Divi. Yield

1.31

KRBL Ltd Corporate Action

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

Record Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

KRBL Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

KRBL Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.16%

Non-Promoter- 10.90%

Institutions: 10.90%

Non-Institutions: 28.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

KRBL Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.89

23.54

23.54

23.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,826.49

4,660.95

4,039.66

3,661.62

Net Worth

4,849.38

4,684.49

4,063.2

3,685.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3,991.88

4,498.64

3,246.44

3,146.48

yoy growth (%)

-11.26

38.57

3.17

-6.01

Raw materials

-2,758.96

-3,221.44

-2,168.95

-2,228.23

As % of sales

69.11

71.6

66.81

70.81

Employee costs

-88.47

-82.35

-75.02

-69.89

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

750.74

758.77

682.35

539.28

Depreciation

-71.9

-72.82

-67.68

-61.34

Tax paid

-190.45

-199.36

-220.56

-138.15

Working capital

373.08

-40.98

628.4

212.41

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.26

38.57

3.17

-6.01

Op profit growth

-5.5

11.88

19.99

44.27

EBIT growth

-5.7

9.26

26.5

20.62

Net profit growth

0.15

21.14

15.12

22.5

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5,384.69

5,364.74

4,210.56

3,991.88

4,499.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,384.69

5,364.74

4,210.56

3,991.88

4,499.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

96.96

92.78

42.71

22.68

22.51

KRBL Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT KRBL Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Anil Kumar Mittal

Joint Managing Director

Arun Kumar Gupta

Joint Managing Director

Anoop Kumar Gupta

Whole-time Director

Priyanka Mittal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Priyanka Sardana

Independent Non Exe. Director

Surinder Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Piyush Asija

Independent Director

Ashok Pai

Independent Director

Anil Kumar Chaudhary.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KRBL Ltd

Summary

KRBL is an integrated packaged rice manufacturer. The Company is one of the largest exporters of Basmati rice. With the largest milling capacity in the world, the Company has grading and polishing stations, supported by a strong network across Punjab, Haryana, Uttaranchal and Uttar Pradesh. It exports rice to nearly 165 countries. KRBL was founded in 1889 at Lyallpur in Faisalabad, Pakistan. In its earliest incarnation, KRBL owned 10 cotton spinning mills, 2 rice mills, 16 commission agencies in 18 cities, and even a bank. In 1947, following the partition of India, KRBL reestablished itself and relocated its operations to Naya Bazar (Lahori Gate) in New Delhi. The seventies saw an influx of measures made on production of rise. Having restructured the business operations in Delhi, the company focused sharply on rice production. KRBL started exporting rice in 1978, becoming the pioneers of packaged rice for the international community. Having earned a reputation and a position to be counted amongst the leaders of rice, KRBL in 1985, for the first time, ventured out to start rice export on its own.In 1992, KRBL established the countrys largest, most advanced basmati processing plant at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh exclusively for exports. In March 30th, 1993, the company was registered as public listed company obtaining the certificate of commencement of business from the Registrar of Companies. In 1996, the Director General of Foreign Trade, Government of India awarded KRBL w
Company FAQs

What is the KRBL Ltd share price today?

The KRBL Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹292.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of KRBL Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KRBL Ltd is ₹6697.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of KRBL Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KRBL Ltd is 15.99 and 1.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KRBL Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KRBL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KRBL Ltd is ₹258.15 and ₹386.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of KRBL Ltd?

KRBL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.12%, 3 Years at 7.73%, 1 Year at -18.43%, 6 Month at -2.20%, 3 Month at 3.51% and 1 Month at -2.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KRBL Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KRBL Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.17 %
Institutions - 10.91 %
Public - 28.92 %

