SectorFMCG
Open₹303.75
Prev. Close₹305.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,224
Day's High₹305.95
Day's Low₹290.95
52 Week's High₹386.2
52 Week's Low₹258.15
Book Value₹220.12
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,697.32
P/E15.99
EPS19.08
Divi. Yield1.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.89
23.54
23.54
23.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,826.49
4,660.95
4,039.66
3,661.62
Net Worth
4,849.38
4,684.49
4,063.2
3,685.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3,991.88
4,498.64
3,246.44
3,146.48
yoy growth (%)
-11.26
38.57
3.17
-6.01
Raw materials
-2,758.96
-3,221.44
-2,168.95
-2,228.23
As % of sales
69.11
71.6
66.81
70.81
Employee costs
-88.47
-82.35
-75.02
-69.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
750.74
758.77
682.35
539.28
Depreciation
-71.9
-72.82
-67.68
-61.34
Tax paid
-190.45
-199.36
-220.56
-138.15
Working capital
373.08
-40.98
628.4
212.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.26
38.57
3.17
-6.01
Op profit growth
-5.5
11.88
19.99
44.27
EBIT growth
-5.7
9.26
26.5
20.62
Net profit growth
0.15
21.14
15.12
22.5
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,384.69
5,364.74
4,210.56
3,991.88
4,499.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,384.69
5,364.74
4,210.56
3,991.88
4,499.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
96.96
92.78
42.71
22.68
22.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Anil Kumar Mittal
Joint Managing Director
Arun Kumar Gupta
Joint Managing Director
Anoop Kumar Gupta
Whole-time Director
Priyanka Mittal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Priyanka Sardana
Independent Non Exe. Director
Surinder Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Piyush Asija
Independent Director
Ashok Pai
Independent Director
Anil Kumar Chaudhary.
Reports by KRBL Ltd
Summary
KRBL is an integrated packaged rice manufacturer. The Company is one of the largest exporters of Basmati rice. With the largest milling capacity in the world, the Company has grading and polishing stations, supported by a strong network across Punjab, Haryana, Uttaranchal and Uttar Pradesh. It exports rice to nearly 165 countries. KRBL was founded in 1889 at Lyallpur in Faisalabad, Pakistan. In its earliest incarnation, KRBL owned 10 cotton spinning mills, 2 rice mills, 16 commission agencies in 18 cities, and even a bank. In 1947, following the partition of India, KRBL reestablished itself and relocated its operations to Naya Bazar (Lahori Gate) in New Delhi. The seventies saw an influx of measures made on production of rise. Having restructured the business operations in Delhi, the company focused sharply on rice production. KRBL started exporting rice in 1978, becoming the pioneers of packaged rice for the international community. Having earned a reputation and a position to be counted amongst the leaders of rice, KRBL in 1985, for the first time, ventured out to start rice export on its own.In 1992, KRBL established the countrys largest, most advanced basmati processing plant at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh exclusively for exports. In March 30th, 1993, the company was registered as public listed company obtaining the certificate of commencement of business from the Registrar of Companies. In 1996, the Director General of Foreign Trade, Government of India awarded KRBL w
Read More
The KRBL Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹292.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KRBL Ltd is ₹6697.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of KRBL Ltd is 15.99 and 1.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KRBL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KRBL Ltd is ₹258.15 and ₹386.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
KRBL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.12%, 3 Years at 7.73%, 1 Year at -18.43%, 6 Month at -2.20%, 3 Month at 3.51% and 1 Month at -2.20%.
