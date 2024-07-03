Summary

KRBL is an integrated packaged rice manufacturer. The Company is one of the largest exporters of Basmati rice. With the largest milling capacity in the world, the Company has grading and polishing stations, supported by a strong network across Punjab, Haryana, Uttaranchal and Uttar Pradesh. It exports rice to nearly 165 countries. KRBL was founded in 1889 at Lyallpur in Faisalabad, Pakistan. In its earliest incarnation, KRBL owned 10 cotton spinning mills, 2 rice mills, 16 commission agencies in 18 cities, and even a bank. In 1947, following the partition of India, KRBL reestablished itself and relocated its operations to Naya Bazar (Lahori Gate) in New Delhi. The seventies saw an influx of measures made on production of rise. Having restructured the business operations in Delhi, the company focused sharply on rice production. KRBL started exporting rice in 1978, becoming the pioneers of packaged rice for the international community. Having earned a reputation and a position to be counted amongst the leaders of rice, KRBL in 1985, for the first time, ventured out to start rice export on its own.In 1992, KRBL established the countrys largest, most advanced basmati processing plant at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh exclusively for exports. In March 30th, 1993, the company was registered as public listed company obtaining the certificate of commencement of business from the Registrar of Companies. In 1996, the Director General of Foreign Trade, Government of India awarded KRBL w

