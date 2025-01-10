KRBL Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.89
23.54
23.54
23.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,826.49
4,660.95
4,039.66
3,661.62
Net Worth
4,849.38
4,684.49
4,063.2
3,685.16
Minority Interest
Debt
544.55
249.98
145.17
369.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
136.79
142.99
149.59
157.87
Total Liabilities
5,530.72
5,077.46
4,357.96
4,212.33
Fixed Assets
902.76
902.08
913.65
943.81
Intangible Assets
Investments
119.27
35.15
25.06
23.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
25.92
20.46
19.44
19.78
Networking Capital
4,453.82
4,072.93
3,009.45
3,064.52
Inventories
4,450.71
4,186.27
2,816.1
2,964.21
Inventory Days
271.03
Sundry Debtors
303.08
285.06
289.34
201.29
Debtor Days
18.4
Other Current Assets
112.27
126.02
304.79
325.68
Sundry Creditors
-109.73
-119.69
-75.71
-96.46
Creditor Days
8.81
Other Current Liabilities
-302.51
-404.73
-325.07
-330.2
Cash
28.95
46.84
390.36
161.06
Total Assets
5,530.72
5,077.46
4,357.96
4,212.33
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.