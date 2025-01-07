Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3,991.88
4,498.64
3,246.44
3,146.48
yoy growth (%)
-11.26
38.57
3.17
-6.01
Raw materials
-2,758.96
-3,221.44
-2,168.95
-2,228.23
As % of sales
69.11
71.6
66.81
70.81
Employee costs
-88.47
-82.35
-75.02
-69.89
As % of sales
2.21
1.83
2.31
2.22
Other costs
-320.65
-323.08
-223.27
-198.97
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.03
7.18
6.87
6.32
Operating profit
823.8
871.77
779.19
649.38
OPM
20.63
19.37
24
20.63
Depreciation
-71.9
-72.82
-67.68
-61.34
Interest expense
-23.59
-62.44
-69.22
-54.81
Other income
22.43
22.26
40.06
6.07
Profit before tax
750.74
758.77
682.35
539.28
Taxes
-190.45
-199.36
-220.56
-138.15
Tax rate
-25.36
-26.27
-32.32
-25.61
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
560.29
559.41
461.78
401.12
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
560.29
559.41
461.78
401.12
yoy growth (%)
0.15
21.14
15.12
22.5
NPM
14.03
12.43
14.22
12.74
