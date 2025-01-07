iifl-logo-icon 1
KRBL Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

295.8
(1.21%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3,991.88

4,498.64

3,246.44

3,146.48

yoy growth (%)

-11.26

38.57

3.17

-6.01

Raw materials

-2,758.96

-3,221.44

-2,168.95

-2,228.23

As % of sales

69.11

71.6

66.81

70.81

Employee costs

-88.47

-82.35

-75.02

-69.89

As % of sales

2.21

1.83

2.31

2.22

Other costs

-320.65

-323.08

-223.27

-198.97

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.03

7.18

6.87

6.32

Operating profit

823.8

871.77

779.19

649.38

OPM

20.63

19.37

24

20.63

Depreciation

-71.9

-72.82

-67.68

-61.34

Interest expense

-23.59

-62.44

-69.22

-54.81

Other income

22.43

22.26

40.06

6.07

Profit before tax

750.74

758.77

682.35

539.28

Taxes

-190.45

-199.36

-220.56

-138.15

Tax rate

-25.36

-26.27

-32.32

-25.61

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

560.29

559.41

461.78

401.12

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

560.29

559.41

461.78

401.12

yoy growth (%)

0.15

21.14

15.12

22.5

NPM

14.03

12.43

14.22

12.74

