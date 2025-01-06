KRBL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
750.74
758.77
682.35
539.28
Depreciation
-71.9
-72.82
-67.68
-61.34
Tax paid
-190.45
-199.36
-220.56
-138.15
Working capital
373.08
-40.98
628.4
212.41
Other operating items
Operating
861.47
445.61
1,022.5
552.18
Capital expenditure
30.5
123.39
35.23
302.68
Free cash flow
891.97
569
1,057.73
854.86
Equity raised
6,196.36
4,791.38
3,696.19
2,933.11
Investing
13.05
-3.15
-1.12
-2.58
Financing
88.63
-276.34
665.8
217.16
Dividends paid
0
0
54.13
49.43
Net in cash
7,190.01
5,080.89
5,472.74
4,051.99
