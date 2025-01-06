iifl-logo-icon 1
KRBL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

292.25
(-4.21%)
Jan 6, 2025

KRBL FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

750.74

758.77

682.35

539.28

Depreciation

-71.9

-72.82

-67.68

-61.34

Tax paid

-190.45

-199.36

-220.56

-138.15

Working capital

373.08

-40.98

628.4

212.41

Other operating items

Operating

861.47

445.61

1,022.5

552.18

Capital expenditure

30.5

123.39

35.23

302.68

Free cash flow

891.97

569

1,057.73

854.86

Equity raised

6,196.36

4,791.38

3,696.19

2,933.11

Investing

13.05

-3.15

-1.12

-2.58

Financing

88.63

-276.34

665.8

217.16

Dividends paid

0

0

54.13

49.43

Net in cash

7,190.01

5,080.89

5,472.74

4,051.99

