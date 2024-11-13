Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

KRBL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter (Q2) and Half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter (Q2) and Half Year ended 30 September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

KRBL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter (Q1) ended June 30 2024 Results-Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter (Q1) ended 30 June 2024 Results-Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30 June 2024 Re-appointment of Secretarial and Cost Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 13 May 2024

KRBL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend for the year ended 31.03.2024. Results-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024