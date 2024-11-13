iifl-logo-icon 1
KRBL Ltd Board Meeting

KRBL CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
KRBL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter (Q2) and Half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter (Q2) and Half Year ended 30 September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202424 Jul 2024
KRBL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter (Q1) ended June 30 2024 Results-Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter (Q1) ended 30 June 2024 Results-Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30 June 2024 Re-appointment of Secretarial and Cost Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)
Board Meeting20 May 202413 May 2024
KRBL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend for the year ended 31.03.2024. Results-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
KRBL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter (Q3) and Nine Months ended 31 December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 13th February 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

