Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd Share Price

10,048.6
(-0.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:24:37 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10,159.25
  • Day's High10,188.95
  • 52 Wk High15,199
  • Prev. Close10,149.2
  • Day's Low9,951
  • 52 Wk Low 9,100
  • Turnover (lac)115.25
  • P/E171.98
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,141.68
  • EPS59.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,578.47
  • Div. Yield0.02
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

10,159.25

Prev. Close

10,149.2

Turnover(Lac.)

115.25

Day's High

10,188.95

Day's Low

9,951

52 Week's High

15,199

52 Week's Low

9,100

Book Value

1,141.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,578.47

P/E

171.98

EPS

59.14

Divi. Yield

0.02

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 May, 2024

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 01 Aug, 2024

arrow

3 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.02%

Foreign: 0.01%

Indian: 74.22%

Non-Promoter- 4.34%

Institutions: 4.34%

Non-Institutions: 21.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.57

2.57

2.57

2.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

284.01

240.93

214.61

204.05

Net Worth

286.58

243.5

217.18

206.62

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

385.31

425.77

296.07

252.27

yoy growth (%)

-9.5

43.8

17.36

28.77

Raw materials

-243.5

-283.16

-171.2

-146.68

As % of sales

63.19

66.5

57.82

58.14

Employee costs

-29.74

-31.43

-21.2

-17.89

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

52.57

53.35

41.04

34.19

Depreciation

-17.16

-16.84

-10.97

-9.07

Tax paid

-13.23

-12.49

-14.58

-12.2

Working capital

48.84

15.61

12.18

21.33

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.5

43.8

17.36

28.77

Op profit growth

20.42

-6.1

11.31

98.92

EBIT growth

-2.24

31.1

18.13

36.14

Net profit growth

-3.71

54.44

20.29

36.43

No Record Found

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Kavas Patel

Independent Director

Rama Kannan

Independent Director

Chengappa Ganapati

Non Executive Director

Sukhdev David

Chairman & Independent Directo

Pradeep Poddar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vimal Tank

Managing Director

Dilen Bharat Gandhi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd

Summary

Tasty Bite Eatables Limited, incorporated in the year 1985, mainly manufactures and markets Tasty Bite, a range of shelf stable, all-natural and ready-to-serve (RTS) ethnic food products. The Company operates in a single segment, the Prepared Foods. Tasty Bite factory has a capacity to manufacture over 300,000 meals per day on a two shift basis in addition to manufacturing prepared frozen formed products. In India, it develops and manufactures a range of products for institutional users, such as hotels, quick-service restaurants and other retail and corporate customers . Tasty Bites manufacturing capabilities cover a range of convenient, shelf-stable and frozen foods. It is a pioneer in introducing retort technology for Indian food in the world. It manufactures the products in a world-class, versatile manufacturing facility located about 50 Km away from Pune, India, on Pune Solapur Road. With the use of a uniquely designed multi-layer retort pouch, Tasty Bite products remain fresh for 18 months.The companys manufacturing facility is the largest and highest quality of its kind in India, located outside the city of Pune, in one of Indias richest agricultural regions. Their focus on quality is unrelenting. Their factory is ISO-9001-2000, HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points), ISO14001 (Environmental Management), ISO 22000 (Integrated Food Safety) and FDA audited.Tasty Bite also has a farm that it uses to grow a variety of vegetables that are used in its products. E
Company FAQs

What is the Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd share price today?

The Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹10048.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd is ₹2578.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd is 171.98 and 9.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd is ₹9100 and ₹15199 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd?

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.01%, 3 Years at -10.03%, 1 Year at -31.18%, 6 Month at -2.48%, 3 Month at -20.31% and 1 Month at -6.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.23 %
Institutions - 4.35 %
Public - 21.42 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

