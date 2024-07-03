Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹10,159.25
Prev. Close₹10,149.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹115.25
Day's High₹10,188.95
Day's Low₹9,951
52 Week's High₹15,199
52 Week's Low₹9,100
Book Value₹1,141.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,578.47
P/E171.98
EPS59.14
Divi. Yield0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.57
2.57
2.57
2.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
284.01
240.93
214.61
204.05
Net Worth
286.58
243.5
217.18
206.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
385.31
425.77
296.07
252.27
yoy growth (%)
-9.5
43.8
17.36
28.77
Raw materials
-243.5
-283.16
-171.2
-146.68
As % of sales
63.19
66.5
57.82
58.14
Employee costs
-29.74
-31.43
-21.2
-17.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
52.57
53.35
41.04
34.19
Depreciation
-17.16
-16.84
-10.97
-9.07
Tax paid
-13.23
-12.49
-14.58
-12.2
Working capital
48.84
15.61
12.18
21.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.5
43.8
17.36
28.77
Op profit growth
20.42
-6.1
11.31
98.92
EBIT growth
-2.24
31.1
18.13
36.14
Net profit growth
-3.71
54.44
20.29
36.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Kavas Patel
Independent Director
Rama Kannan
Independent Director
Chengappa Ganapati
Non Executive Director
Sukhdev David
Chairman & Independent Directo
Pradeep Poddar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vimal Tank
Managing Director
Dilen Bharat Gandhi
Summary
Tasty Bite Eatables Limited, incorporated in the year 1985, mainly manufactures and markets Tasty Bite, a range of shelf stable, all-natural and ready-to-serve (RTS) ethnic food products. The Company operates in a single segment, the Prepared Foods. Tasty Bite factory has a capacity to manufacture over 300,000 meals per day on a two shift basis in addition to manufacturing prepared frozen formed products. In India, it develops and manufactures a range of products for institutional users, such as hotels, quick-service restaurants and other retail and corporate customers . Tasty Bites manufacturing capabilities cover a range of convenient, shelf-stable and frozen foods. It is a pioneer in introducing retort technology for Indian food in the world. It manufactures the products in a world-class, versatile manufacturing facility located about 50 Km away from Pune, India, on Pune Solapur Road. With the use of a uniquely designed multi-layer retort pouch, Tasty Bite products remain fresh for 18 months.The companys manufacturing facility is the largest and highest quality of its kind in India, located outside the city of Pune, in one of Indias richest agricultural regions. Their focus on quality is unrelenting. Their factory is ISO-9001-2000, HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points), ISO14001 (Environmental Management), ISO 22000 (Integrated Food Safety) and FDA audited.Tasty Bite also has a farm that it uses to grow a variety of vegetables that are used in its products. E
The Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹10048.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd is ₹2578.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd is 171.98 and 9.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd is ₹9100 and ₹15199 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.01%, 3 Years at -10.03%, 1 Year at -31.18%, 6 Month at -2.48%, 3 Month at -20.31% and 1 Month at -6.36%.
