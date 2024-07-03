Summary

Tasty Bite Eatables Limited, incorporated in the year 1985, mainly manufactures and markets Tasty Bite, a range of shelf stable, all-natural and ready-to-serve (RTS) ethnic food products. The Company operates in a single segment, the Prepared Foods. Tasty Bite factory has a capacity to manufacture over 300,000 meals per day on a two shift basis in addition to manufacturing prepared frozen formed products. In India, it develops and manufactures a range of products for institutional users, such as hotels, quick-service restaurants and other retail and corporate customers . Tasty Bites manufacturing capabilities cover a range of convenient, shelf-stable and frozen foods. It is a pioneer in introducing retort technology for Indian food in the world. It manufactures the products in a world-class, versatile manufacturing facility located about 50 Km away from Pune, India, on Pune Solapur Road. With the use of a uniquely designed multi-layer retort pouch, Tasty Bite products remain fresh for 18 months.The companys manufacturing facility is the largest and highest quality of its kind in India, located outside the city of Pune, in one of Indias richest agricultural regions. Their focus on quality is unrelenting. Their factory is ISO-9001-2000, HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points), ISO14001 (Environmental Management), ISO 22000 (Integrated Food Safety) and FDA audited.Tasty Bite also has a farm that it uses to grow a variety of vegetables that are used in its products. E

