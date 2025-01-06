iifl-logo-icon 1
Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9,983.55
(-1.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Tasty Bite Eat. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

52.57

53.35

41.04

34.19

Depreciation

-17.16

-16.84

-10.97

-9.07

Tax paid

-13.23

-12.49

-14.58

-12.2

Working capital

48.84

15.61

12.18

21.33

Other operating items

Operating

71.01

39.62

27.66

34.24

Capital expenditure

97.13

45.91

21.94

-19.4

Free cash flow

168.14

85.53

49.6

14.84

Equity raised

325.27

216.41

142.63

107.47

Investing

0

0

0

-1.9

Financing

177.81

112.56

117.63

72.53

Dividends paid

0

0

0.51

0.51

Net in cash

671.23

414.51

310.38

193.46

