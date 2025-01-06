Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
52.57
53.35
41.04
34.19
Depreciation
-17.16
-16.84
-10.97
-9.07
Tax paid
-13.23
-12.49
-14.58
-12.2
Working capital
48.84
15.61
12.18
21.33
Other operating items
Operating
71.01
39.62
27.66
34.24
Capital expenditure
97.13
45.91
21.94
-19.4
Free cash flow
168.14
85.53
49.6
14.84
Equity raised
325.27
216.41
142.63
107.47
Investing
0
0
0
-1.9
Financing
177.81
112.56
117.63
72.53
Dividends paid
0
0
0.51
0.51
Net in cash
671.23
414.51
310.38
193.46
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.