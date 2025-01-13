Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.57
2.57
2.57
2.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
284.01
240.93
214.61
204.05
Net Worth
286.58
243.5
217.18
206.62
Minority Interest
Debt
86.44
134.4
138
174.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
2.18
2.69
2.72
Total Liabilities
373.02
380.08
357.87
383.85
Fixed Assets
257.01
260.95
250.57
221.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.01
5.97
4.94
3.31
Networking Capital
103.41
99.58
98.34
124.6
Inventories
90.26
86.81
66.35
69.28
Inventory Days
65.62
Sundry Debtors
58.91
57.99
54.45
54.34
Debtor Days
51.47
Other Current Assets
27.92
37.9
53.18
67.37
Sundry Creditors
-60.11
-69.8
-65.21
-50.78
Creditor Days
48.1
Other Current Liabilities
-13.57
-13.32
-10.43
-15.61
Cash
8.59
13.56
4.03
34.91
Total Assets
373.02
380.06
357.88
383.84
