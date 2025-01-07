iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9,975
(-0.09%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:59:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

385.31

425.77

296.07

252.27

yoy growth (%)

-9.5

43.8

17.36

28.77

Raw materials

-243.5

-283.16

-171.2

-146.68

As % of sales

63.19

66.5

57.82

58.14

Employee costs

-29.74

-31.43

-21.2

-17.89

As % of sales

7.71

7.38

7.16

7.09

Other costs

-58.27

-66.51

-56.08

-44.95

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.12

15.62

18.94

17.82

Operating profit

53.78

44.66

47.56

42.73

OPM

13.95

10.49

16.06

16.94

Depreciation

-17.16

-16.84

-10.97

-9.07

Interest expense

-3.02

-3.52

-2.33

-2.52

Other income

18.97

29.05

6.78

3.06

Profit before tax

52.57

53.35

41.04

34.19

Taxes

-13.23

-12.49

-14.58

-12.2

Tax rate

-25.16

-23.41

-35.53

-35.68

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

39.34

40.86

26.45

21.99

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

39.34

40.86

26.45

21.99

yoy growth (%)

-3.71

54.44

20.29

36.43

NPM

10.21

9.59

8.93

8.71

Tasty Bite Eat. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.