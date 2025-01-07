Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
385.31
425.77
296.07
252.27
yoy growth (%)
-9.5
43.8
17.36
28.77
Raw materials
-243.5
-283.16
-171.2
-146.68
As % of sales
63.19
66.5
57.82
58.14
Employee costs
-29.74
-31.43
-21.2
-17.89
As % of sales
7.71
7.38
7.16
7.09
Other costs
-58.27
-66.51
-56.08
-44.95
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.12
15.62
18.94
17.82
Operating profit
53.78
44.66
47.56
42.73
OPM
13.95
10.49
16.06
16.94
Depreciation
-17.16
-16.84
-10.97
-9.07
Interest expense
-3.02
-3.52
-2.33
-2.52
Other income
18.97
29.05
6.78
3.06
Profit before tax
52.57
53.35
41.04
34.19
Taxes
-13.23
-12.49
-14.58
-12.2
Tax rate
-25.16
-23.41
-35.53
-35.68
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
39.34
40.86
26.45
21.99
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
39.34
40.86
26.45
21.99
yoy growth (%)
-3.71
54.44
20.29
36.43
NPM
10.21
9.59
8.93
8.71
