|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|8 Aug 2024
|17 May 2024
|The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, 08 August 2024. Summary of Proceedings of 40th Annual General Meeting held on 8th August 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
