Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

TASTY BITE EATABLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for unaudited financial results for quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024 Unaudited financial results for quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

TASTY BITE EATABLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 07 August 2024 for Consideration and approval of un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 Un-audited financial results for quarter ended June 30, 2024 un audited Finanical Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 9 May 2024

TASTY BITE EATABLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 17 May 2024 primarily to: 1. Consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the FY 2023-24. 2. Consider proposal to recommend dividend if any. 3. Consider and approve appointment of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, 17 May 2024 pursuant to regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Financial Results for year ended 31 March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024) Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for appointment of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.05.2024) Update pursuant to provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024