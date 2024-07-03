Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd Summary

Tasty Bite Eatables Limited, incorporated in the year 1985, mainly manufactures and markets Tasty Bite, a range of shelf stable, all-natural and ready-to-serve (RTS) ethnic food products. The Company operates in a single segment, the Prepared Foods. Tasty Bite factory has a capacity to manufacture over 300,000 meals per day on a two shift basis in addition to manufacturing prepared frozen formed products. In India, it develops and manufactures a range of products for institutional users, such as hotels, quick-service restaurants and other retail and corporate customers . Tasty Bites manufacturing capabilities cover a range of convenient, shelf-stable and frozen foods. It is a pioneer in introducing retort technology for Indian food in the world. It manufactures the products in a world-class, versatile manufacturing facility located about 50 Km away from Pune, India, on Pune Solapur Road. With the use of a uniquely designed multi-layer retort pouch, Tasty Bite products remain fresh for 18 months.The companys manufacturing facility is the largest and highest quality of its kind in India, located outside the city of Pune, in one of Indias richest agricultural regions. Their focus on quality is unrelenting. Their factory is ISO-9001-2000, HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points), ISO14001 (Environmental Management), ISO 22000 (Integrated Food Safety) and FDA audited.Tasty Bite also has a farm that it uses to grow a variety of vegetables that are used in its products. Every Pack of Tasty Bite that is picked up in the market probably begins its long journey at our farm in India. Farm-fresh, hand-picked and expertly prepared by our fine chefs, each meal represents the delightful flavors and variety of Indian and Thai cuisines.During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), the Company produced 7,382 million tons of RTS foods. During fiscal 2010, TBEL had an installed capacity of 9,800 million tons of RTS foods. The Companys factory is located in Pune, Maharashtra. The Company launched ready-to-eat Asian noodle products in supermarkets in the United States in 2012-13. In 2015, Japanese food major Kagome Co. Ltd. acquired a major stake in Preferred Brands International Inc (PBI) and Kagome became a part of Promoter/ Promoter group with effect from February 17, 2016. In 2016-17, Company launched two new categories including Hot & Spicy entrees and Spice-n-Simmer sauces.