|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|16 May 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|2
|20
|Final
|The recommendation of payment of Final Dividend of INR 2.00 per equity share on 25,66,000 equity shares (Face Value INR 10 each fully paid up) for the financial year ended on 31 March 2024 and the same shall be payable subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.