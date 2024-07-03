SectorFMCG
Open₹960
Prev. Close₹957.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹261.78
Day's High₹969.6
Day's Low₹907.75
52 Week's High₹1,152
52 Week's Low₹644.45
Book Value₹204.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,232.22
P/E0
EPS0.92
Divi. Yield0.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.37
24.37
24.37
24.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
474.81
461.38
435.78
409.57
Net Worth
499.18
485.75
460.15
433.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
915.97
891.68
835.08
811.73
yoy growth (%)
2.72
6.77
2.87
0.43
Raw materials
-637.2
-617.88
-570.85
-538.98
As % of sales
69.56
69.29
68.35
66.4
Employee costs
-48.61
-48.16
-43.62
-45.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
33.27
41.95
40.91
48.93
Depreciation
-20.37
-18
-18.83
-17.47
Tax paid
-9.2
-11.65
-6.99
-17.28
Working capital
53.93
-1.36
14.51
15.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.72
6.77
2.87
0.43
Op profit growth
-10.75
2.93
-11.64
8.54
EBIT growth
-18.35
2.44
-13.22
10.99
Net profit growth
-13.92
-10.66
7.18
15.93
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
758.08
847.97
915.47
892.17
834.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
758.08
847.97
915.47
892.17
834.74
Other Operating Income
1.59
1.74
1.15
0.36
0.72
Other Income
4.16
0.22
4.38
0.89
3.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jyoti Chawla
Non Executive Director
Harsha Raghavan
Non Executive Director
MANISH MEHTA
Non Executive Director
Om Prakash Manchanda
Managing Director & CEO
Asheesh Kumar Sharma
Non Executive Director
Alexander Byron Jacobs
Chairman & Independent Directo
Rajesh Jain
Independent Director
SATISH PREMANAND RAO
Independent Director
Richa Arora
Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.
Nitish Bajaj
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Agro Tech Foods Ltd
Summary
Agro Tech Foods Limited is a company with a dominant market position in the edible oils and branded foods sector, in India. ConAgra Foods Inc of USA, worlds third largest foods company, along with Tiger Brands of South Africa holds a majority stake of 51.3 percent in Agro Tech Foods Limited, through CAG Tech Holdings, Mauritius. The company was incorporated in November, 1986 as ITC Agro-Tech to enter the oil seed and edible oils business. In October 1997, ConAgra acquired a 51.3 per cent stake in the company through its investment arm, CAG-Tech Mauritius. At present CAG-Tech Mauritius holds 49.24% of the total paid-up capital of the company . ConAgra is a diversified international food company operating across the food chain in over 35 countries. ITC Agro-Techs name was changed to Agro-Tech Foods in July 2000. The company, with ConAgra firmly at the helm, plans to emerge as a major player in the foods and edible oils business. The Company plans to launch a new branded food product in the country every six months. The company has well known brands like Sundrop, Health World, ACT II and Rath in its portfolio. The company has two business segments namely Branded Foods Segment and Bulk and Processed Commodities Segment.In 1992-93, the company came out with a rights issue on preferential basis aggregating to 4084257 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at a premium of Rs.90 per share.In 1994-95, the company acquired the use of Brands, Trade Marks & Logos of the edible oil business from I
Read More
The Agro Tech Foods Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹916 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Agro Tech Foods Ltd is ₹2232.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Agro Tech Foods Ltd is 0 and 4.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Agro Tech Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Agro Tech Foods Ltd is ₹644.45 and ₹1152 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Agro Tech Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.22%, 3 Years at -0.38%, 1 Year at 11.73%, 6 Month at 19.43%, 3 Month at 12.28% and 1 Month at 0.11%.
