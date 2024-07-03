Summary

Agro Tech Foods Limited is a company with a dominant market position in the edible oils and branded foods sector, in India. ConAgra Foods Inc of USA, worlds third largest foods company, along with Tiger Brands of South Africa holds a majority stake of 51.3 percent in Agro Tech Foods Limited, through CAG Tech Holdings, Mauritius. The company was incorporated in November, 1986 as ITC Agro-Tech to enter the oil seed and edible oils business. In October 1997, ConAgra acquired a 51.3 per cent stake in the company through its investment arm, CAG-Tech Mauritius. At present CAG-Tech Mauritius holds 49.24% of the total paid-up capital of the company . ConAgra is a diversified international food company operating across the food chain in over 35 countries. ITC Agro-Techs name was changed to Agro-Tech Foods in July 2000. The company, with ConAgra firmly at the helm, plans to emerge as a major player in the foods and edible oils business. The Company plans to launch a new branded food product in the country every six months. The company has well known brands like Sundrop, Health World, ACT II and Rath in its portfolio. The company has two business segments namely Branded Foods Segment and Bulk and Processed Commodities Segment.In 1992-93, the company came out with a rights issue on preferential basis aggregating to 4084257 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at a premium of Rs.90 per share.In 1994-95, the company acquired the use of Brands, Trade Marks & Logos of the edible oil business from I

Read More