Agro Tech Foods Ltd Share Price

916
(-4.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open960
  • Day's High969.6
  • 52 Wk High1,152
  • Prev. Close957.8
  • Day's Low907.75
  • 52 Wk Low 644.45
  • Turnover (lac)261.78
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value204.89
  • EPS0.92
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,232.22
  • Div. Yield0.31
Agro Tech Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

960

Prev. Close

957.8

Turnover(Lac.)

261.78

Day's High

969.6

Day's Low

907.75

52 Week's High

1,152

52 Week's Low

644.45

Book Value

204.89

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,232.22

P/E

0

EPS

0.92

Divi. Yield

0.31

Agro Tech Foods Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

arrow

19 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Agro Tech Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Agro Tech Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.77%

Foreign: 51.77%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 8.74%

Institutions: 8.74%

Non-Institutions: 39.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Agro Tech Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.37

24.37

24.37

24.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

474.81

461.38

435.78

409.57

Net Worth

499.18

485.75

460.15

433.94

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

915.97

891.68

835.08

811.73

yoy growth (%)

2.72

6.77

2.87

0.43

Raw materials

-637.2

-617.88

-570.85

-538.98

As % of sales

69.56

69.29

68.35

66.4

Employee costs

-48.61

-48.16

-43.62

-45.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

33.27

41.95

40.91

48.93

Depreciation

-20.37

-18

-18.83

-17.47

Tax paid

-9.2

-11.65

-6.99

-17.28

Working capital

53.93

-1.36

14.51

15.97

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.72

6.77

2.87

0.43

Op profit growth

-10.75

2.93

-11.64

8.54

EBIT growth

-18.35

2.44

-13.22

10.99

Net profit growth

-13.92

-10.66

7.18

15.93

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

758.08

847.97

915.47

892.17

834.74

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

758.08

847.97

915.47

892.17

834.74

Other Operating Income

1.59

1.74

1.15

0.36

0.72

Other Income

4.16

0.22

4.38

0.89

3.42

Agro Tech Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Agro Tech Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jyoti Chawla

Non Executive Director

Harsha Raghavan

Non Executive Director

MANISH MEHTA

Non Executive Director

Om Prakash Manchanda

Managing Director & CEO

Asheesh Kumar Sharma

Non Executive Director

Alexander Byron Jacobs

Chairman & Independent Directo

Rajesh Jain

Independent Director

SATISH PREMANAND RAO

Independent Director

Richa Arora

Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.

Nitish Bajaj

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Agro Tech Foods Ltd

Summary

Agro Tech Foods Limited is a company with a dominant market position in the edible oils and branded foods sector, in India. ConAgra Foods Inc of USA, worlds third largest foods company, along with Tiger Brands of South Africa holds a majority stake of 51.3 percent in Agro Tech Foods Limited, through CAG Tech Holdings, Mauritius. The company was incorporated in November, 1986 as ITC Agro-Tech to enter the oil seed and edible oils business. In October 1997, ConAgra acquired a 51.3 per cent stake in the company through its investment arm, CAG-Tech Mauritius. At present CAG-Tech Mauritius holds 49.24% of the total paid-up capital of the company . ConAgra is a diversified international food company operating across the food chain in over 35 countries. ITC Agro-Techs name was changed to Agro-Tech Foods in July 2000. The company, with ConAgra firmly at the helm, plans to emerge as a major player in the foods and edible oils business. The Company plans to launch a new branded food product in the country every six months. The company has well known brands like Sundrop, Health World, ACT II and Rath in its portfolio. The company has two business segments namely Branded Foods Segment and Bulk and Processed Commodities Segment.In 1992-93, the company came out with a rights issue on preferential basis aggregating to 4084257 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at a premium of Rs.90 per share.In 1994-95, the company acquired the use of Brands, Trade Marks & Logos of the edible oil business from I
Company FAQs

What is the Agro Tech Foods Ltd share price today?

The Agro Tech Foods Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹916 today.

What is the Market Cap of Agro Tech Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Agro Tech Foods Ltd is ₹2232.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Agro Tech Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Agro Tech Foods Ltd is 0 and 4.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Agro Tech Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Agro Tech Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Agro Tech Foods Ltd is ₹644.45 and ₹1152 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Agro Tech Foods Ltd?

Agro Tech Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.22%, 3 Years at -0.38%, 1 Year at 11.73%, 6 Month at 19.43%, 3 Month at 12.28% and 1 Month at 0.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Agro Tech Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Agro Tech Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.77 %
Institutions - 8.74 %
Public - 39.48 %

