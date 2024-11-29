|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|19 Nov 2024
|11 Dec 2024
|Intimation to Stock Exchange regarding Extraordinary General Meeting of the Members to be held on Wednesday, 11th December 2024 and copy of EGM Notice Corrigendum to the notice of EGM scheduled on 11th December 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.11.2024) EGM Proceedings 11th December 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2024)
