Agro Tech Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.37
24.37
24.37
24.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
474.81
461.38
435.78
409.57
Net Worth
499.18
485.75
460.15
433.94
Minority Interest
Debt
42
62.03
49.94
14.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
21.47
19.23
17.33
10.97
Total Liabilities
562.65
567.01
527.42
459.37
Fixed Assets
341.13
322.64
301.51
294.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
22.82
22.82
22.82
24.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.23
3.84
3.89
0
Networking Capital
184.77
213.78
197.25
131.62
Inventories
144.68
164.68
160.63
121.37
Inventory Days
64
49.68
Sundry Debtors
66.98
69.11
79.33
37.1
Debtor Days
31.61
15.18
Other Current Assets
63.69
62.22
55.98
63.27
Sundry Creditors
-69.57
-63.26
-78.58
-69.88
Creditor Days
31.31
28.6
Other Current Liabilities
-21.01
-18.97
-20.11
-20.24
Cash
9.69
3.93
1.96
8.83
Total Assets
562.64
567.01
527.43
459.37
