Agro Tech Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
33.27
41.95
40.91
48.93
Depreciation
-20.37
-18
-18.83
-17.47
Tax paid
-9.2
-11.65
-6.99
-17.28
Working capital
53.93
-1.36
14.51
15.97
Other operating items
Operating
57.62
10.93
29.59
30.14
Capital expenditure
20.24
99.85
50.03
14.76
Free cash flow
77.86
110.78
79.62
44.9
Equity raised
819.26
762.42
664.93
571.89
Investing
-1.6
-8.03
16.45
0
Financing
64.4
25.91
20.85
-17.62
Dividends paid
0
0
0
6.09
Net in cash
959.93
891.09
781.86
605.27
