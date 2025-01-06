iifl-logo-icon 1
Agro Tech Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

916
(-4.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Agro Tech Foods Ltd

Agro Tech Foods. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

33.27

41.95

40.91

48.93

Depreciation

-20.37

-18

-18.83

-17.47

Tax paid

-9.2

-11.65

-6.99

-17.28

Working capital

53.93

-1.36

14.51

15.97

Other operating items

Operating

57.62

10.93

29.59

30.14

Capital expenditure

20.24

99.85

50.03

14.76

Free cash flow

77.86

110.78

79.62

44.9

Equity raised

819.26

762.42

664.93

571.89

Investing

-1.6

-8.03

16.45

0

Financing

64.4

25.91

20.85

-17.62

Dividends paid

0

0

0

6.09

Net in cash

959.93

891.09

781.86

605.27

