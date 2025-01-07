iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Agro Tech Foods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

941
(2.73%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Agro Tech Foods Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

915.97

891.68

835.08

811.73

yoy growth (%)

2.72

6.77

2.87

0.43

Raw materials

-637.2

-617.88

-570.85

-538.98

As % of sales

69.56

69.29

68.35

66.4

Employee costs

-48.61

-48.16

-43.62

-45.02

As % of sales

5.3

5.4

5.22

5.54

Other costs

-176.75

-165.8

-162.47

-161.94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.29

18.59

19.45

19.95

Operating profit

53.39

59.82

58.12

65.77

OPM

5.82

6.7

6.96

8.1

Depreciation

-20.37

-18

-18.83

-17.47

Interest expense

-2.42

-1.77

-1.76

-0.25

Other income

2.67

1.9

3.39

0.87

Profit before tax

33.27

41.95

40.91

48.93

Taxes

-9.2

-11.65

-6.99

-17.28

Tax rate

-27.66

-27.77

-17.09

-35.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

24.07

30.3

33.92

31.64

Exceptional items

2.01

0

0

0

Net profit

26.08

30.3

33.92

31.64

yoy growth (%)

-13.92

-10.66

7.18

15.93

NPM

2.84

3.39

4.06

3.89

Agro Tech Foods. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Agro Tech Foods Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.