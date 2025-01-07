Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
915.97
891.68
835.08
811.73
yoy growth (%)
2.72
6.77
2.87
0.43
Raw materials
-637.2
-617.88
-570.85
-538.98
As % of sales
69.56
69.29
68.35
66.4
Employee costs
-48.61
-48.16
-43.62
-45.02
As % of sales
5.3
5.4
5.22
5.54
Other costs
-176.75
-165.8
-162.47
-161.94
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.29
18.59
19.45
19.95
Operating profit
53.39
59.82
58.12
65.77
OPM
5.82
6.7
6.96
8.1
Depreciation
-20.37
-18
-18.83
-17.47
Interest expense
-2.42
-1.77
-1.76
-0.25
Other income
2.67
1.9
3.39
0.87
Profit before tax
33.27
41.95
40.91
48.93
Taxes
-9.2
-11.65
-6.99
-17.28
Tax rate
-27.66
-27.77
-17.09
-35.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
24.07
30.3
33.92
31.64
Exceptional items
2.01
0
0
0
Net profit
26.08
30.3
33.92
31.64
yoy growth (%)
-13.92
-10.66
7.18
15.93
NPM
2.84
3.39
4.06
3.89
