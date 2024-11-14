Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

AGRO TECH FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation of Board Meeting to consider the proposal for issuance of Equity Shares by way of a preferential allotment

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

AGRO TECH FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation to approve quarterly and halfyearly unaudited financial results for Q2 ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

AGRO TECH FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Agro Tech Foods Limited Employees Stock Option Plan-2024 subject to approval of the Shareholders Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28 August 2024 Change in Directors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2024 8 Jul 2024

AGRO TECH FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for quarter ended June 30 2024 to approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for quarter ended June 30, 2024 Unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/07/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Apr 2024 17 Apr 2024

AGRO TECH FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve for approval of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and recommending payment of Dividend. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Recommended the Final Dividend of Rs. 3/- per equity share for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 21 Mar 2024

Intimation for Resignation of Mr. Sachin Gopal as Managing Director of the Company effective from the Change of Control of the Company

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024