SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹267.8
Prev. Close₹269.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹72.88
Day's High₹267.8
Day's Low₹251.55
52 Week's High₹354.15
52 Week's Low₹208.5
Book Value₹215.54
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)341.05
P/E96.9
EPS2.76
Divi. Yield0.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.46
12.96
11.58
14.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
270.15
251.95
209.5
175.49
Net Worth
283.61
264.91
221.08
190.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
402.19
512.95
506.95
471.63
yoy growth (%)
-21.59
1.18
7.48
41.85
Raw materials
-273.06
-368.78
-445.25
-429.31
As % of sales
67.89
71.89
87.82
91.02
Employee costs
-12.65
-11.5
-8.89
-5.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
27.97
45.36
38.93
21.74
Depreciation
-3.44
-3.2
-2.99
-2.86
Tax paid
-7.72
-10.54
-13.86
-8.33
Working capital
23.08
58.07
19.47
23.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.59
1.18
7.48
41.85
Op profit growth
-33.3
4.68
76.05
3.09
EBIT growth
-38.12
32.93
79.09
8.73
Net profit growth
-41.87
38.93
86.99
69.31
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
435.56
352.72
491.1
473.48
604.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
435.56
352.72
491.1
473.48
604.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.09
11.54
13.29
8.46
14.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Emandi Sankara Rao
Vice Chairman & M.D.
T Valsaraj
Director (Finance) & CFO
G V V Satyanarayana
Non Executive Director
Jeeja Valsaraj
Independent Non Exe. Director
P R Kalyanaraman
Independent Non Exe. Director
M V Suryanarayana
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Coastal Corporation Ltd
Summary
Coastal Corporation Limited was originally established as Coastal Trawlers Private Limited in the year May 30, 1981. The Company converted into a public limited company in 1985 and the name of the company was to Coastal Corporation Limited in the year 2005. The Company is one of the leading manufacturers and exporter of extensive range of Shrimp products. The Company exports shrimps in different forms to quality conscious markets of U.S.A, Europe, Canada, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong. The companys processing plants are approved by FDA, EU and HACCP certified. It has two processing facilities located in prime aquaculture zone near coastal area of Andhra Pradesh which are backed by highly advanced, modern technology, completely on par with the global standards. During the year 2017, the Company started its operations at Nellore by entering into an agreement with The Waterbase LimitedDuring the year 2017, the Company started its Operations in Bhubaneswar with a motive to expand the business and meet the increased demand of customers.In 2019, the Company marked its presence in the field of aquaculture by engaging in processing and exporting shrimps. In 2020, the Company initiated construction of another Ultra modern Shrimp Processing facility with capacity of 36MT at Kakinada SEZ.Coastal Biotech Private Limited was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company on 25th February 2021, in FY 2020-21. The Company established a shrimp processing unit at Kakinada Special
Read More
The Coastal Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹254.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Coastal Corporation Ltd is ₹341.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Coastal Corporation Ltd is 96.9 and 1.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Coastal Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Coastal Corporation Ltd is ₹208.5 and ₹354.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Coastal Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.83%, 3 Years at -4.74%, 1 Year at -8.29%, 6 Month at 18.39%, 3 Month at 10.79% and 1 Month at 11.24%.
