Summary

Coastal Corporation Limited was originally established as Coastal Trawlers Private Limited in the year May 30, 1981. The Company converted into a public limited company in 1985 and the name of the company was to Coastal Corporation Limited in the year 2005. The Company is one of the leading manufacturers and exporter of extensive range of Shrimp products. The Company exports shrimps in different forms to quality conscious markets of U.S.A, Europe, Canada, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong. The companys processing plants are approved by FDA, EU and HACCP certified. It has two processing facilities located in prime aquaculture zone near coastal area of Andhra Pradesh which are backed by highly advanced, modern technology, completely on par with the global standards. During the year 2017, the Company started its operations at Nellore by entering into an agreement with The Waterbase LimitedDuring the year 2017, the Company started its Operations in Bhubaneswar with a motive to expand the business and meet the increased demand of customers.In 2019, the Company marked its presence in the field of aquaculture by engaging in processing and exporting shrimps. In 2020, the Company initiated construction of another Ultra modern Shrimp Processing facility with capacity of 36MT at Kakinada SEZ.Coastal Biotech Private Limited was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company on 25th February 2021, in FY 2020-21. The Company established a shrimp processing unit at Kakinada Special

