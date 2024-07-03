iifl-logo-icon 1
Coastal Corporation Ltd Share Price

254.6
(-5.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:59:51 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open267.8
  • Day's High267.8
  • 52 Wk High354.15
  • Prev. Close269.35
  • Day's Low251.55
  • 52 Wk Low 208.5
  • Turnover (lac)72.88
  • P/E96.9
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value215.54
  • EPS2.76
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)341.05
  • Div. Yield0.45
Coastal Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

267.8

Prev. Close

269.35

Turnover(Lac.)

72.88

Day's High

267.8

Day's Low

251.55

52 Week's High

354.15

52 Week's Low

208.5

Book Value

215.54

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

341.05

P/E

96.9

EPS

2.76

Divi. Yield

0.45

Coastal Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.2

arrow

18 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Coastal Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Coastal Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.93%

Non-Promoter- 1.41%

Institutions: 1.40%

Non-Institutions: 56.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Coastal Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.46

12.96

11.58

14.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

270.15

251.95

209.5

175.49

Net Worth

283.61

264.91

221.08

190.38

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

402.19

512.95

506.95

471.63

yoy growth (%)

-21.59

1.18

7.48

41.85

Raw materials

-273.06

-368.78

-445.25

-429.31

As % of sales

67.89

71.89

87.82

91.02

Employee costs

-12.65

-11.5

-8.89

-5.92

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

27.97

45.36

38.93

21.74

Depreciation

-3.44

-3.2

-2.99

-2.86

Tax paid

-7.72

-10.54

-13.86

-8.33

Working capital

23.08

58.07

19.47

23.18

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.59

1.18

7.48

41.85

Op profit growth

-33.3

4.68

76.05

3.09

EBIT growth

-38.12

32.93

79.09

8.73

Net profit growth

-41.87

38.93

86.99

69.31

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

435.56

352.72

491.1

473.48

604.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

435.56

352.72

491.1

473.48

604.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.09

11.54

13.29

8.46

14.81

Coastal Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Coastal Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Emandi Sankara Rao

Vice Chairman & M.D.

T Valsaraj

Director (Finance) & CFO

G V V Satyanarayana

Non Executive Director

Jeeja Valsaraj

Independent Non Exe. Director

P R Kalyanaraman

Independent Non Exe. Director

M V Suryanarayana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Coastal Corporation Ltd

Summary

Coastal Corporation Limited was originally established as Coastal Trawlers Private Limited in the year May 30, 1981. The Company converted into a public limited company in 1985 and the name of the company was to Coastal Corporation Limited in the year 2005. The Company is one of the leading manufacturers and exporter of extensive range of Shrimp products. The Company exports shrimps in different forms to quality conscious markets of U.S.A, Europe, Canada, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong. The companys processing plants are approved by FDA, EU and HACCP certified. It has two processing facilities located in prime aquaculture zone near coastal area of Andhra Pradesh which are backed by highly advanced, modern technology, completely on par with the global standards. During the year 2017, the Company started its operations at Nellore by entering into an agreement with The Waterbase LimitedDuring the year 2017, the Company started its Operations in Bhubaneswar with a motive to expand the business and meet the increased demand of customers.In 2019, the Company marked its presence in the field of aquaculture by engaging in processing and exporting shrimps. In 2020, the Company initiated construction of another Ultra modern Shrimp Processing facility with capacity of 36MT at Kakinada SEZ.Coastal Biotech Private Limited was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company on 25th February 2021, in FY 2020-21. The Company established a shrimp processing unit at Kakinada Special
Company FAQs

What is the Coastal Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Coastal Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹254.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Coastal Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Coastal Corporation Ltd is ₹341.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Coastal Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Coastal Corporation Ltd is 96.9 and 1.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Coastal Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Coastal Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Coastal Corporation Ltd is ₹208.5 and ₹354.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Coastal Corporation Ltd?

Coastal Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.83%, 3 Years at -4.74%, 1 Year at -8.29%, 6 Month at 18.39%, 3 Month at 10.79% and 1 Month at 11.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Coastal Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Coastal Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.94 %
Institutions - 1.40 %
Public - 56.66 %

