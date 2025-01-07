iifl-logo-icon 1
Coastal Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

254
(0.67%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:59:46 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

402.19

512.95

506.95

471.63

yoy growth (%)

-21.59

1.18

7.48

41.85

Raw materials

-273.06

-368.78

-445.25

-429.31

As % of sales

67.89

71.89

87.82

91.02

Employee costs

-12.65

-11.5

-8.89

-5.92

As % of sales

3.14

2.24

1.75

1.25

Other costs

-89.32

-91.96

-13.92

-14.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.21

17.92

2.74

3.03

Operating profit

27.14

40.69

38.87

22.08

OPM

6.74

7.93

7.66

4.68

Depreciation

-3.44

-3.2

-2.99

-2.86

Interest expense

-4.05

-6.38

0

0

Other income

8.32

14.26

3.05

2.52

Profit before tax

27.97

45.36

38.93

21.74

Taxes

-7.72

-10.54

-13.86

-8.33

Tax rate

-27.63

-23.24

-35.62

-38.34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

20.24

34.82

25.06

13.4

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

20.24

34.82

25.06

13.4

yoy growth (%)

-41.87

38.93

86.99

69.31

NPM

5.03

6.78

4.94

2.84

