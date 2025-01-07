Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
402.19
512.95
506.95
471.63
yoy growth (%)
-21.59
1.18
7.48
41.85
Raw materials
-273.06
-368.78
-445.25
-429.31
As % of sales
67.89
71.89
87.82
91.02
Employee costs
-12.65
-11.5
-8.89
-5.92
As % of sales
3.14
2.24
1.75
1.25
Other costs
-89.32
-91.96
-13.92
-14.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.21
17.92
2.74
3.03
Operating profit
27.14
40.69
38.87
22.08
OPM
6.74
7.93
7.66
4.68
Depreciation
-3.44
-3.2
-2.99
-2.86
Interest expense
-4.05
-6.38
0
0
Other income
8.32
14.26
3.05
2.52
Profit before tax
27.97
45.36
38.93
21.74
Taxes
-7.72
-10.54
-13.86
-8.33
Tax rate
-27.63
-23.24
-35.62
-38.34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
20.24
34.82
25.06
13.4
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
20.24
34.82
25.06
13.4
yoy growth (%)
-41.87
38.93
86.99
69.31
NPM
5.03
6.78
4.94
2.84
