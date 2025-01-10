Coastal Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.46
12.96
11.58
14.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
270.15
251.95
209.5
175.49
Net Worth
283.61
264.91
221.08
190.38
Minority Interest
Debt
231.44
173.27
171.56
138.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.8
5.24
2.29
2.05
Total Liabilities
521.85
443.42
394.93
330.53
Fixed Assets
176.92
178.39
155.74
94.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
72.64
66.39
33.62
27.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.36
0.22
0.36
0.34
Networking Capital
246.93
166.55
178.62
160.48
Inventories
156.21
101.16
96.16
89.25
Inventory Days
80.99
Sundry Debtors
62.86
28.01
41.25
30.16
Debtor Days
27.37
Other Current Assets
59.65
49.79
59.7
54.32
Sundry Creditors
-9.43
-3.87
-8.75
-5.53
Creditor Days
5.01
Other Current Liabilities
-22.36
-8.54
-9.74
-7.72
Cash
25.01
31.86
26.58
48.2
Total Assets
521.86
443.41
394.92
330.55
