Coastal Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

252.3
(-6.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Coastal Corporat FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

27.97

45.36

38.93

21.74

Depreciation

-3.44

-3.2

-2.99

-2.86

Tax paid

-7.72

-10.54

-13.86

-8.33

Working capital

23.08

58.07

19.47

23.18

Other operating items

Operating

39.87

89.69

41.54

33.71

Capital expenditure

18.24

8.04

15.31

-2.16

Free cash flow

58.11

97.73

56.85

31.55

Equity raised

306.11

198.98

110.47

83.31

Investing

0.19

9.55

9.87

5.61

Financing

26.62

28.31

12.98

13.45

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

391.05

334.57

190.17

133.93

