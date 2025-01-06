Coastal Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
27.97
45.36
38.93
21.74
Depreciation
-3.44
-3.2
-2.99
-2.86
Tax paid
-7.72
-10.54
-13.86
-8.33
Working capital
23.08
58.07
19.47
23.18
Other operating items
Operating
39.87
89.69
41.54
33.71
Capital expenditure
18.24
8.04
15.31
-2.16
Free cash flow
58.11
97.73
56.85
31.55
Equity raised
306.11
198.98
110.47
83.31
Investing
0.19
9.55
9.87
5.61
Financing
26.62
28.31
12.98
13.45
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
391.05
334.57
190.17
133.93
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.