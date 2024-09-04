|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|The 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 through video conference or other audio-visual means as per the circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEB Notice of the 43rd Annual General Meeting and E-Voting published in newspaper (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024) Scrutinizers Report of the 43rd AGM of the Company (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
