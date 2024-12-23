Board Meeting 23 Dec 2024 18 Dec 2024

COASTAL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting to be held on 23rd December 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on December 23, 2024, has considered and approved to split the equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each into equity shares of face value of Rs.2/- each. The registered office is being shifted within the local limits. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.12.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results COASTAL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting to be held on 12.11.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12-11-2024 Submission of un-audited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

COASTAL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 14th August 2024. Intimation of recommendation of Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 17 May 2024

COASTAL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 27th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) Intimation in continuation to our earlier intimation dated 27th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Mar 2024 4 Mar 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 04.03.2024.

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024