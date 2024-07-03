SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹77.4
Prev. Close₹75.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹19.69
Day's High₹77.4
Day's Low₹73.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹39.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)310.29
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
41.43
41.43
41.43
41.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
131.23
141.38
144.66
148.68
Net Worth
172.66
182.81
186.09
190.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
211.29
322.43
342.74
321.9
yoy growth (%)
-34.46
-5.92
6.47
7.38
Raw materials
-139.07
-227.03
-217.71
-238.4
As % of sales
65.82
70.41
63.52
74.06
Employee costs
-20.36
-21.12
-18.64
-16.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8.09
24.88
48.6
17.91
Depreciation
-7.29
-7.14
-6.15
-5.48
Tax paid
-2.16
-6.34
-18.7
-6.34
Working capital
-5.7
18.14
-14.06
17.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-34.46
-5.92
6.47
7.38
Op profit growth
-55.96
-43.97
89.39
155.8
EBIT growth
-65.19
-48.09
99.86
163.05
Net profit growth
-68.01
-37.99
158.34
434.56
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
339.25
304.08
298.73
211.51
322.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
339.25
304.08
298.73
211.51
322.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.08
2.64
2.6
2.65
2.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
Vikram M Thapar
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Varun Aditya Thapar
Independent Director
Rahul Kapur
Independent Director
Anil Kumar Bhandari
Independent Director
Shashikala Venkatraman
Non Executive Director
Nitasha Thapar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bala Arumugam
Independent Director
RAHUL CHANDRASINGH MEHTA
Whole Time Director & CEO
Ramakanth V Akula
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Waterbase Ltd
Summary
Waterbase Ltd, a Thapar Group aquaculture company based at Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) is the largest Indian player in the industry (aquaculture) and was incorporated in Nov. 1987. The Company is into the business of manufacturing and sale of Shrimp Feeds and Shrimp Aquaculture for 30 years. Apart from this, it is also in the business of Shrimp Hatchery.The companys 100% integrated aquaculture EOU consisting of a hatchery, a farm, a feed mill and a process plant set up in consultation with Luxe Enterprises, Taiwan was commissioned in July 1993. This project was part funded by a public issue of equity shares in June 1992. Again in January 1995 the company went for an public issue to part finance its expansion project of hiking capacity to 35000 tpa from the earlier capacity of 15000 tpa. In 1996-97, the company has successfully commissioned the fresh water shrimp hatchery and the next year the company has installed blast freezer enabling the company to process fish. Owning of Green cards for Exports to the US and HACCP complaint processing plant has given the company an advantage in pricing its products. Japan, USA and middle East countries were the major markets for the company. The company has obtained European Union approval for exports in 2000-01. The export of high quality value added products to USA will start once the company got the United States FDA approval was obtained. The FDA of US has inspected our plant to assess suitability in 2000-01.Feeds produced by the company
The Waterbase Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹74.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Waterbase Ltd is ₹310.29 Cr. as of 25 Oct ‘23
The PE and PB ratios of Waterbase Ltd is 0 and 1.98 as of 25 Oct ‘23
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Waterbase Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Waterbase Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 25 Oct ‘23
Waterbase Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.55%, 3 Years at -9.93%, 1 Year at -5.37%, 6 Month at 10.39%, 3 Month at -7.76% and 1 Month at -9.16%.
