iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Waterbase Ltd Share Price

74.9
(-0.53%)
Oct 25, 2023|03:57:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open77.4
  • Day's High77.4
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close75.3
  • Day's Low73.75
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)19.69
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value39.55
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)310.29
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Waterbase Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

77.4

Prev. Close

75.3

Turnover(Lac.)

19.69

Day's High

77.4

Day's Low

73.75

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

39.55

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

310.29

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Waterbase Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Waterbase Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Waterbase Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:27 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.04%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Waterbase Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

41.43

41.43

41.43

41.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

131.23

141.38

144.66

148.68

Net Worth

172.66

182.81

186.09

190.11

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

211.29

322.43

342.74

321.9

yoy growth (%)

-34.46

-5.92

6.47

7.38

Raw materials

-139.07

-227.03

-217.71

-238.4

As % of sales

65.82

70.41

63.52

74.06

Employee costs

-20.36

-21.12

-18.64

-16.34

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8.09

24.88

48.6

17.91

Depreciation

-7.29

-7.14

-6.15

-5.48

Tax paid

-2.16

-6.34

-18.7

-6.34

Working capital

-5.7

18.14

-14.06

17.65

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-34.46

-5.92

6.47

7.38

Op profit growth

-55.96

-43.97

89.39

155.8

EBIT growth

-65.19

-48.09

99.86

163.05

Net profit growth

-68.01

-37.99

158.34

434.56

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

339.25

304.08

298.73

211.51

322.43

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

339.25

304.08

298.73

211.51

322.43

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.08

2.64

2.6

2.65

2.37

View Annually Results

Waterbase Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Waterbase Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

Vikram M Thapar

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Varun Aditya Thapar

Independent Director

Rahul Kapur

Independent Director

Anil Kumar Bhandari

Independent Director

Shashikala Venkatraman

Non Executive Director

Nitasha Thapar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bala Arumugam

Independent Director

RAHUL CHANDRASINGH MEHTA

Whole Time Director & CEO

Ramakanth V Akula

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Waterbase Ltd

Summary

Waterbase Ltd, a Thapar Group aquaculture company based at Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) is the largest Indian player in the industry (aquaculture) and was incorporated in Nov. 1987. The Company is into the business of manufacturing and sale of Shrimp Feeds and Shrimp Aquaculture for 30 years. Apart from this, it is also in the business of Shrimp Hatchery.The companys 100% integrated aquaculture EOU consisting of a hatchery, a farm, a feed mill and a process plant set up in consultation with Luxe Enterprises, Taiwan was commissioned in July 1993. This project was part funded by a public issue of equity shares in June 1992. Again in January 1995 the company went for an public issue to part finance its expansion project of hiking capacity to 35000 tpa from the earlier capacity of 15000 tpa. In 1996-97, the company has successfully commissioned the fresh water shrimp hatchery and the next year the company has installed blast freezer enabling the company to process fish. Owning of Green cards for Exports to the US and HACCP complaint processing plant has given the company an advantage in pricing its products. Japan, USA and middle East countries were the major markets for the company. The company has obtained European Union approval for exports in 2000-01. The export of high quality value added products to USA will start once the company got the United States FDA approval was obtained. The FDA of US has inspected our plant to assess suitability in 2000-01.Feeds produced by the company
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Waterbase Ltd share price today?

The Waterbase Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹74.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Waterbase Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Waterbase Ltd is ₹310.29 Cr. as of 25 Oct ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Waterbase Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Waterbase Ltd is 0 and 1.98 as of 25 Oct ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Waterbase Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Waterbase Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Waterbase Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 25 Oct ‘23

What is the CAGR of Waterbase Ltd?

Waterbase Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.55%, 3 Years at -9.93%, 1 Year at -5.37%, 6 Month at 10.39%, 3 Month at -7.76% and 1 Month at -9.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Waterbase Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Waterbase Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Waterbase Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.