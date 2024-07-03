Summary

Waterbase Ltd, a Thapar Group aquaculture company based at Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) is the largest Indian player in the industry (aquaculture) and was incorporated in Nov. 1987. The Company is into the business of manufacturing and sale of Shrimp Feeds and Shrimp Aquaculture for 30 years. Apart from this, it is also in the business of Shrimp Hatchery.The companys 100% integrated aquaculture EOU consisting of a hatchery, a farm, a feed mill and a process plant set up in consultation with Luxe Enterprises, Taiwan was commissioned in July 1993. This project was part funded by a public issue of equity shares in June 1992. Again in January 1995 the company went for an public issue to part finance its expansion project of hiking capacity to 35000 tpa from the earlier capacity of 15000 tpa. In 1996-97, the company has successfully commissioned the fresh water shrimp hatchery and the next year the company has installed blast freezer enabling the company to process fish. Owning of Green cards for Exports to the US and HACCP complaint processing plant has given the company an advantage in pricing its products. Japan, USA and middle East countries were the major markets for the company. The company has obtained European Union approval for exports in 2000-01. The export of high quality value added products to USA will start once the company got the United States FDA approval was obtained. The FDA of US has inspected our plant to assess suitability in 2000-01.Feeds produced by the company

