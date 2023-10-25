Waterbase Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8.09
24.88
48.6
17.91
Depreciation
-7.29
-7.14
-6.15
-5.48
Tax paid
-2.16
-6.34
-18.7
-6.34
Working capital
-5.7
18.14
-14.06
17.65
Other operating items
Operating
-7.07
29.53
9.68
23.73
Capital expenditure
2.98
22.59
5.31
7.71
Free cash flow
-4.09
52.12
15
31.44
Equity raised
285.21
232.12
173.27
152.8
Investing
0
0.06
-0.04
0
Financing
-11.16
-16.04
56.17
15.43
Dividends paid
0
0
6.21
3.86
Net in cash
269.95
268.26
250.62
203.54
