Waterbase Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8.09

24.88

48.6

17.91

Depreciation

-7.29

-7.14

-6.15

-5.48

Tax paid

-2.16

-6.34

-18.7

-6.34

Working capital

-5.7

18.14

-14.06

17.65

Other operating items

Operating

-7.07

29.53

9.68

23.73

Capital expenditure

2.98

22.59

5.31

7.71

Free cash flow

-4.09

52.12

15

31.44

Equity raised

285.21

232.12

173.27

152.8

Investing

0

0.06

-0.04

0

Financing

-11.16

-16.04

56.17

15.43

Dividends paid

0

0

6.21

3.86

Net in cash

269.95

268.26

250.62

203.54

