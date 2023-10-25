Waterbase Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
41.43
41.43
41.43
41.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
131.23
141.38
144.66
148.68
Net Worth
172.66
182.81
186.09
190.11
Minority Interest
Debt
26.41
38.68
1.47
1.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.05
3.36
3.54
3.96
Total Liabilities
202.12
224.85
191.1
195.29
Fixed Assets
73.82
79.55
68.42
66.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.14
0.06
0.06
0.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.7
7.3
6.65
7.35
Networking Capital
101.49
112.25
74.34
65.17
Inventories
82.91
75.1
58.92
58.14
Inventory Days
100.43
Sundry Debtors
42.55
86.63
38.88
47.58
Debtor Days
82.19
Other Current Assets
19.53
15.78
16.52
11.43
Sundry Creditors
-32.8
-47.1
-26.39
-29.98
Creditor Days
51.78
Other Current Liabilities
-10.7
-18.16
-13.59
-22
Cash
16.97
25.69
41.63
56.68
Total Assets
202.12
224.85
191.1
195.3
