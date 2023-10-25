iifl-logo-icon 1
Waterbase Ltd Key Ratios

74.9
(-0.53%)
Oct 25, 2023

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-34.46

Op profit growth

-55.94

EBIT growth

-65.18

Net profit growth

-68.01

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.71

9.99

EBIT margin

4.52

8.51

Net profit margin

2.79

5.73

RoCE

4.83

RoNW

0.79

RoA

0.74

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.43

4.46

Dividend per share

1

0

Cash EPS

-0.33

2.73

Book value per share

45.87

44.37

Valuation ratios

P/E

70.2

19.82

P/CEPS

-302.27

32.26

P/B

2.18

1.99

EV/EBIDTA

21.39

10.28

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-26.79

-25.55

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

105.34

Inventory days

104.11

Creditor days

-47.14

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-6.46

-10.47

Net debt / equity

-0.29

-0.05

Net debt / op. profit

-3.9

-0.31

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-65.82

-70.41

Employee costs

-9.63

-6.55

Other costs

-17.82

-13.04

