|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-34.46
Op profit growth
-55.94
EBIT growth
-65.18
Net profit growth
-68.01
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.71
9.99
EBIT margin
4.52
8.51
Net profit margin
2.79
5.73
RoCE
4.83
RoNW
0.79
RoA
0.74
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.43
4.46
Dividend per share
1
0
Cash EPS
-0.33
2.73
Book value per share
45.87
44.37
Valuation ratios
P/E
70.2
19.82
P/CEPS
-302.27
32.26
P/B
2.18
1.99
EV/EBIDTA
21.39
10.28
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-26.79
-25.55
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
105.34
Inventory days
104.11
Creditor days
-47.14
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-6.46
-10.47
Net debt / equity
-0.29
-0.05
Net debt / op. profit
-3.9
-0.31
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-65.82
-70.41
Employee costs
-9.63
-6.55
Other costs
-17.82
-13.04
